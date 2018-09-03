Atletico Madrid are planning to swoop for a long-term Jurgen Klopp target when the window opens, while Celta Vigo fully expected a Tottenham linked midfielder to leave this summer , according to Monday’s European papers.

ATLETICO MAKE PLANS TO SIGN INAKI WILLIAMS

Atletico Madrid are exploring the possibility of signing Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams, according to reports in Spain.

The forward has long been linked with Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp has long been linked with the signing of the Spain international.

However, the one-time capped striker signed a new deal with Athletic earlier this year, which set his exit fee at an initial €80m, but steadily rises to €108million depending on the year it is activated.

And Don Balon claims Atleti boss Diego Simeone is keen to strike while the release clause is at its lowest, with the Spanish outlet speculating that the capital club could launch a move for the forward as early as January.

News of their interest could yet trigger Klopp into action, however, with the Reds boss a long-term admirer of the player and looking for a quality back-up option in attack.

Currently Daniel Sturridge is the preferred replacement for one of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane or Roberto Firmino, but Williams has always been on the German’s radar as a potential recruit for the Merseysiders.

RONALDO ENDED JUVE’S HOPES OF SIGNING MAN UTD TARGET

Juventus reportedly had a deal in place to sign midfield sensation Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio.

The Serie A had an €80million (£72m) bid accepted, according to Calciomercato, however Lazio then backtracked on the deal as they believed they could get more for the Serbia international.

Juventus never returned with a fresh and improved bid though, instead electing to spend £105m to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Turin.

Milinkovic-Savic, 23, has been hot on the radar for clubs all over Europe this summer including Manchester United, Chelsea and AC Milan.

Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi revealed in a recent press conference that the midfield maestro will be staying in Rome for at least another year.

“Sergej has received many offers this summer but he will remain with us,” Inzaghi said.

“I’ve spoken with the club and I know he wants to remain here. He wants to stay, I’ve spoken with the player as well and everybody wants to do the best for Lazio. He is a very talented player who is willing to offer his talent to the rest of the team.”

However, Turin-based paper Tuttosport recently claimed that the player’s agent Mateja Kezman and intermediary Jorge Mendes have “earned a guarantee” from Lazio president Claudio Lotito that Milinkovic-Savic will be allowed to leave next summer.

Lotito apparently demanded a huge €150million price, refusing to accept any compromises despite Milan’s late bid.

AND THE REST

Celta Vigo were surprised to see €50m-rated midfielder Stanislav Lobotka stay at the club this summer amid intense interest from the likes of PSG, Tottenham and Napoli (Marca)

Atletico Madrid defender Filipe Luis has revealed he ‘did not push’ for an exit from the club amid summer transfer links to PSG (BeIN Sport)

Roma are reportedly considering Antonio Conte and Vincenzo Montella as potential replacements for Eusebio Di Francesco (CalcioNews24)

Real Valladolid have confirmed that former Brazil international striker Ronaldo Nazario is the new club president (AS)

La Liga side Villarreal are the latest club to express an interest in signing free agent Claudio Marchisio (Tuttosport)

Lionel Messi has informed Ernesto Valverde that he should look at improving the right side of Barcelona’s defence when the January window opens (Don Balon)

Napoli are planning on extending the contracts of Arkadiusz Milik, Elseid Hysaj and Piotr Zielinski (Corriere dello Sport)

Real Madrid star Marcelo is reportedly looking to leave Real Madrid and could look to reunite with former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo next summer (El Confidencial)

Suso and AC Milan have opened discussions over a new deal (Calciomercato)

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has advised Paris Saint-Germain to replace sporting director Antero Henrique as the Bundesliga champions criticised the club’s negotiations over Jerome Boateng

Olympiacos have completed the signing of Yaya Toure on a free transfer

Real Madrid head coach Julen Lopetegui is interesting in signing Milan’s Patrick Cutrone (Don Balon)

