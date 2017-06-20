Euro Paper Talk: Barca eye Man Utd, City target; Belotti update

Torino have delivered an update on Andrea Belotti’s situation, while Barcelona are after a Premier League target and Manchester United have reportedly struck a deal to sign a Benfica playmaker, according to Tuesday’s European press.

BARCA EYE MOVE FOR MAN UNITED AND CITY TARGET

Barcelona have reportedly made an enquiry over a potential move for Espanyol starlet Aaron Martin.

Manchester United, Manchester City and La Liga rivals Real Madrid have all been linked with the Spanish left-back in recent months and RAC 1 now claims that Barca are also in the hunt for the player.

The 20-year-old was a revelation last season, having only been handed his first-team debut by former Watford boss Quique Sanchez Flores in October 2016.

He was subsequently handed a new deal earlier this year and is believed to have a release clause of €30m until the end of the 2017-2018 season and €40m from 30 June 2018.

New Barca boss Ernesto Valverde is looking to add some younger talent to his squad next season and Martin fits the bill perfectly.

TORINO UPDATE BELOTTI SITUATION

Torino chairman Urban Cairo insists the Serie A club have not received a firm offer for Andrea Belotti.



Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

The Italy forward is believed to be a target for Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho, but whether United are actively pursuing both Belotti and Real Madrid forward Alvaro Moratti is open to debate.

Morata is widely believed to be Mourinho’s prime striking target with Belotti’s £88million buyout clause understood to have cooled United’s interest.

“We have a contract until 2021,” Cairo told Sky Italia. “I know if he is here it’s not a gift, it’s the nature of our relationship. But absolutely it’s important that he stays happy, as I hope he will be if he stays with us. We will talk about it soon.

“No other clubs have contacted us, neither Paris Saint-Germain, nor Manchester United, nor Milan.”

The €100mllion release clause is rising by the day such is the poor performance of sterling against the Euro.

MAN UTD STRIKE DEAL FOR ANDERSON TALISCA

Manchester United have reportedly struck a deal with Benfica to sign attacking midfielder Anderson Talisca.

Several news outlets in Turkey, where the player has been on loan at Besiktas, are stating that terms have been agreed for the 23-year-old, who would cost around £22million.

Indeed, Talisca stated last week that United boss Jose Mourinho ‘loved’ him and was a fan of his style of play.

The Brazil Under-23 international scored 13 goals in 22 appearances for Besiktas last season and could join his Benfica team-mate Victor Lindelof at Old Trafford next season, while United are also being strongly linked with a move for Encarnados full-back Nelson Semedo as well.

AND THE REST

Atletico Madrid are believed to have made an opening offer of €30m for Chelsea striker Diego Costa (Don Balon)

Portuguese reports claim Milan are closing in on Sporting CP goalkeeper Rui Patricio as the replacement for Gianluigi Donnarumma (Football Italia)

Liverpool have had an opening £36million offer for Kalidou Koulibaly rejected by Napoli (Sports Review)

PSG winger Lucas Moura is open to a move to both Manchester United and Liverpool (Calciomercato)



Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has confirmed interest in Monaco star Kylian Mbappe – but insists that Real have not made an offer

Manchester United have made a £30m bid for Benfica right-back Nelson Semedo (A Bola)

Napoli are back in the race to sign Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny (Il Mattino)

Florentino Perez has revealed that Real Madrid have made no contact with Manchester United over David de Gea (Onda Cero)



Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Juventus have been told by Jose Mourinho that Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian is not for sale (Calciomercato)

Juventus could complete a deal for Bayern Munich’s Douglas Costa on Tuesday (Football Italia)



Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Antonio Conte is close to agreeing to sign a new contract at Chelsea after positive talks (Sky Italia)

Aston Villa forward Carles Gil has agreed personal terms with La Liga side Real Betis (Estadio Deportivo)

Inter Milan are reported to be making a move for Atalanta playmaker Papu Gomez (Gazzetta dello Sport)



Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

AC Milan are close to signing 23-year-old Atalanta full-back Andrea Conti (Sportitalia)

Roma are closing in on Feyenoord left-back Rick Karsdorp (Corriere dello Sport)