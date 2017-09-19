Euro Paper Talk: Duo target Man Utd starlet; Liverpool eye defender

Barcelona and Juventus are eyeing a highly-rated Manchester United starlet, while Jurgen Klopp has set his sights on another RB Leipzig player, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

EUROPEAN HEAVYWEIGHTS EYE MAN UTD STARLET

Manchester United have been put on alert after news that Barcelona and Juventus are reportedly interested in their promising young star Angel Gomes.

The 17-year-old, who was named as the best player in United’s academy last season, has a year left on his current deal and has yet to sign a contract extension – leading to speculation that he could leave the club.

Mundo Deportivo claims that Barcelona are looking to strengthen their youth squad and are very keen on the player, while Juve are also planning for the future.

Juve have previous for pinching young United players after they brought in Paul Pogba back in 2012, although they did then make €110million by selling the Frenchman back to United three years later.

KLOPP TARGETS LEIPZIG DEFENDER



German newspaper Bild claim Jurgen Klopp has set his sights on another RB Leizpig player – defender Dayot Upamecano.

Klopp has already secured the German club’s Naby Keita for next season and now he wants the 18-year-old centre-back, who has played every minute of the Bundesliga club’s four games this season.

Upamecano joined the club in January from RB Salzburg for €1omillion and played 12 times last season.

The French-born youngster has represented France at U16 to U19 level and is contracted to the German club until 2021.

He is predominantly a centre-back but has played in a holding role while at Salzburg.

The German publication further report that Leipzig are to offer an improved contract to the teenager with a €100million release clause.

BARCELONA SAW HUGE BIDS FOR MAN UTD LINKED DUO REJECTED

Barcelona failed in a €140m offer for Antoine Griezmann this summer after Atletico Madrid insisted he would only leave for his €200m exit fee.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who claim Barcelona targeted the Frenchman as a direct replacement for Neymar, who joined PSG for a world-record €222m.

But Atletico Madrid refused their offer due to their transfer ban and the fact they were moving to their new stadium, the Wanda Metropolitano, leaving Barcelona to instead sign Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund.

Griezmann has long been linked with Manchester United and his €200m exit clause will drop to €100m again in January once Atletico’s transfer ban ends.

The player is likely to find himself in demand next summer, with United again expected to rival Barca for him next summer.

However, the two clubs won’t be alone in chasing Griezmann, with the same report suggesting Barcelona also failed in an effort to prise Saul Niguez from Atleti.

Barcelona apparently bid €80million for Saul, with the player’s release clause set at €150million.

The report added that Lionel Messi encouraged Barcelona’s board to sign both players.

AND THE REST

Manchester Unted target Jose Gimenez will sign a new contract with Atletico Madrid with a release clause of around €55m (Fabrizio Romano of Calciomercato)

Liverpool target Stefan De Vrij is not nearer to signing a new contract at Lazio (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says he has renewed his contract with the Spanish champions, although the deal has not yet been announced officially (various).

Portuguese newspapers claim that Everton scouts attended Saturday’s league game between Boavista and Benfica to check on Raul Jimenez (Liverpool Echo)

Jose Mourinho is reported to be plotting a move for Lorenzo Pellegrini after the Manchester United boss received glowing reports from his scouting network about the Roma midfielder at the weekend (Gazetta dello Sport)

Mourinho is also reportedly ready to challenge Juventus, Napoli and Bayern Munich for Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Calciomercato)

Schalke are ready to break club records when offering a new contract to Leon Goretzka and keep him out of the clutches of Liverpool and Juventus (Kicker)

Chelsea star Eden Hazard keeps calling Real Madrid president Florentino Perez over sorting him out a move to Spain (Marca)

AC Milan have targeted a move for Udinese midfielder Seko Fofana (Calciomercato)

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu says Liverpool refused to negotiate on Philippe Coutinho (TV3)

Former Milan favourite Zvonimir Boban has delivered a damning verdict on the club’s current squad, saying they have no ‘true champions’ (Blick)

AC Milan striker Patrick Cutrone says he hopes to one day play up front with Andrea Belotti for club and country (Premium Sport)

Radja Nainggolan has admitted he had offers to leave Roma this summer, amid rumours of interest from Manchester United (Il Romanista)

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has refused to comment on speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid (Football Espana)