Euro Paper Talk: Dutchman linked with Prem move; Bayern rejected Keita

Barcelona have joined the race for a Liverpool target, while Spurs are chasing an Ajax midfielder according to Tuesday’s European papers.

BARCA WANT LIVERPOOL TARGET

Barcelona FC have begun scouting RB Leipzig defender and Liverpool target Dayot Upamecano, according to reports in Spain.

Mundo Deportivo report that the Catalan side scouted two Leipzig players in their last Bundesliga game, the other being talented forward Timo Werner.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have also been linked with a move for the talented young centre-back as they eagerly look to reinforce a defence which has been disappointing this season.

However, a report from SportBild states that Upamecano would cost €100million should either club make a bid.

Upamecano spoke about his friend Ousmane Dembélé’s move to Barcelona, hinting it was a dream switch.

“It’s a pity, I always find it better to have Dembélé in my own team instead of my opponent. Although I am delighted he was able to realise his dream of Barcelona.”

AND THE REST

Tottenham are taking some concrete steps to sign the talented Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek (De Telegraaf)

Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler has emerged as a Manchester United target (Marca)

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has refused to rule out a move for Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte insists that he does not fear the sack at Stamford Bridge (Calciomercato)

Bundesliga duo Leon Goretzka and Timo Werner remain key Barcelona targets (SportBild)

Bayern Munich turned down the chance to sign Naby Keita after expressing doubts over his ability to thrive at the club (Die Welt)

Wolfsburg have emerged as frontrunners in the race to sign Newcastle and Crystal Palace target Cenk Tosun (Sporx)

AC Milan have ended their partnership with kit supplier Adidas. Puma are set to become their new supplier for 2018/19 (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Everton players messaged Ronald Koeman to thank the coach following his dismissal at Goodison Park on Monday (De Telegraaf)

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has ruled out a move for Spurs star Harry Kane due to his anticipated €250m price tag

Fiorentina have re-started contract talks with midfielder Milan Badelj (QS)

AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci has apologised to his team-mates after his red card in the 0-0 draw with Genoa (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Liverpool are preparing a bid for Israeli teenage star Manor Solomon (Tuttosport)

Real Sociedad boss Eusebio Sacristan has said that interest in Alvaro Odriozola is ‘inevitable’ given his impressive form (Marca)