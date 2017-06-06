Euro Paper Talk: PL duo battle for Schalke star; Turan latest

Barcelona have reportedly set a price for an Arsenal midfield target, while Liverpool and Tottenham face a new rival as they look to snap up a Schalke forward, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

BARCA SET PRICE FOR ARSENAL TARGET

Arsenal have received a transfer boost in their pursuit of Arda Turan after it was revealed that Barcelona will sell the attacking midfielder for £19m.

The Gunners are reportedly looking to add Turan to an already overloaded midfield area at The Emirates, even though the player’s agent poured cold water on any potential switch on Monday.

The latest report, courtesy of Marca, claims that Barca are prepared to let the experienced Turkey international leave for a cut-price fee, although they could receive more should clubs in China rival the Gunners for the player.

Turan has failed to earn a regular starting spot at the Nou Camp and new Barca boss Ernesto Valverde has been linked with a number of midfielders since taking over the reins from Luis Enrique, seemingly putting an end to the 30-year-old’s unsuccessful stay in Catalonia.

HOFFENHEIM JOIN LIVERPOOL, SPURS IN RACE FOR SCHALKE STAR

Hoffenheim have reportedly joined Liverpool and Tottenham in the race to sign Schalke forward Max Meyer.

The German outfit, who will be playing in the Champions League qualifying stage next season, are hoping the 21-year-old has a preference to remain in the Bundesliga rather than chasing potentially higher wages in England.

Meyer, who has won four caps for Germany, has turned down the offer of a new contract at Schalke and is expected to move on this summer, according to the report in Kicker.

Liverpool and Spurs are both looking for fresh attacking talent as they prepare to tackle Europe’s toughest club competition next season, but now have a new rival to face for one of Germany’s brightest young talents.

AND THE REST

Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan, a target for Chelsea, Inter and AC Milan, has said his future will be taken out of his hands (Mediaset Premium Sport)

Emre Can’s agents have again proposed the Liverpool midfielder for a move to Juventus (Calciomercato)



Paris Saint-Germain are looking at the possibility of joining Arsenal in the race for Monaco striket Kylian Mbappe (L’Equipe)

Hector Bellerin has admitted that it “fills him with joy” to hear of links to Barcelona (Sport)

Everton boss Ronald Koeman wants Spanish forward Gerard Deulofeu to return to Goodison Park (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Chelsea target Kostas Manolas will renew his contract at Roma (La Gazzetta dello Sport)



Monaco’s Fabinho, Douglas Costa of Bayern Munich and Lazio forward Keita Balde are all the priority targets for Juventus this summer (Corriere dello Sport)

Roma have targeted a move for Sassuolo star Domenico Berardi to replace Liverpool-bound winger Mohamed Salah



Napoli are interested in Udinese full-back Silvan Widmer as a replacement for Liverpool-bound Faouzi Ghoulam (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny is getting closer to joining Juventus (Sky Sport Italia)

German clubs Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim and Wolfsburg are all interested in signing West Ham midfielder Havard Nordtveit



Fabio Coentrao is set to move on loan to Sporting this summer, with Real Madrid paying 90% of the defender’s wages (O Jogo)