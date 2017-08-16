Euro Paper Talk: Barca to agree Coutinho deal in a matter of hours

Barcelona will agree a deal to sign Philippe Coutinho in ‘a matter of hours,’ while Serge Aurier’s move to the Premier League could yet collapse, according to Wednesday’s European papers.

Liverpool handed winger boost

Liverpool have been given a boost in their reported attempts to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Emre Mor.

Inter Milan had apparently agreed a deal with the Bundesliga side to sign the talented 20-year-old. However, Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has confirmed that Mor remains a BVB player.

“Emre Mor is a Borussia player and is training with us,” he told Ruhr Nachricthen. “Negotiations with Inter are off as it stands.”

It is believed the Italian side pulled out of the deal due to excessive agent fees, but it could also possibly be down to the fact Ivan Perisic may stay at the club.

Calciomercato.com believes that Premier League clubs will now pursue the winger, while Zenit St. Petersburg and Roma are also interested.

He was left out of the club’s official squad photo ahead of the new season, with Fiorentina attempting to complete a loan deal according to Kicker.

Spurs agree defender deal

Tottenham have agreed a deal to sign right-back Serge Aurier from Paris Saint-Germain according to French outlet L’Equipe.

However, they must wait on a court ruling before the deal can be completed as the 24-year-old is banned from entering the country.

This is due to the fact he received a two-year suspended sentence for attacking a police officer in 2016.

The Ivory Coast international has appealed, but the outcome may not arrive prior to the end of the transfer window.

Aurier is tipped to become the replacement for Kyle Walker, who joined Spurs’ Premier League rivals Manchester City this month.

And the rest…

Liverpool are about to seal the deal with OGC Nice on Ivorian international playmaking midfielder Jean Michael Seri (TransferMarketWeb)

Inter Milan are set to pip Chelsea to Portuguese full-back Joao Cancelo (Super Deporte)

Reported Liverpool target Luan is now on the radar of Borussia Dortmund (SportBild)

Juventus have rejected a third bid from Chelsea for Brazilian full-back Alex Sandro (Tuttosport)

Napoli have joined Spurs in the race for Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez (Mundo Deportivo)

AC Milan striker Carlos Bacca has returned to LaLiga after signing for Villarreal on loan, with a view to a permanent deal

Real Madrid’s hopes of signing Kylian Mbappe have been given a boost with Paris Saint-Germain now doubting whether they should push on with their pursuit of the Monaco sensation (Marca)

Liverpool and Manchester United target Stefan de Vrij could be set to commit his future to Lazio after their latest bumper contract offer (La Repubblica)

Inter Milan are targeting a move for Manchester City centre-back Eliaquim Mangala (TransferMarketWeb)

Stoke City have been linked with move for Club Brugge centre-half Bjorn Engels (Sven Claes)

Inter Milan defender Andrea Ranocchia is being tracked by Burnley, West Brom and Swansea (TransferMarketWeb)

Florin Andone is a Burnley transfer target but Deportivo president Tino Fernandez has revealed his players will only leave if their release clauses are met (AS)

Borussia Dortmund star Christian Pulisic has responded to the rumours linking him with a move to Liverpool by insisting that he is happy at his current club (Bild)

Spartak Moscow are willing to offer €18/20million for AC Milan forward M’Baye Niang (Sky Italia)

Marseille are battling it out with Roma for the signing of Barcelona attacker Munir El Haddadi (Le10 Sport)

Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic will join AC Milan after a deal was completed (Sky Italia)

Monaco have joined Southampton in the race for Atletico Madrid striker Luciano Vietto (Marca)

Milan have made a lucrative offer to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal (Chilean state TV)

Roma have reportedly raised their offer for Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez to €38m (Nabil Djellit)

Juventus management are about to seal the deal on signing French international defensive midfielder Blaise Matuidi (TransferMarketWeb)

