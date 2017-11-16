Euro Paper Talk: Barca v Juve for Spurs star; Milan eye Chelsea winger

Barcelona and Juventus are both in for a Tottenham star, while Italian giants AC Milan want a Chelsea forward, according to Thursday’s European papers.

LIVERPOOL, ARSENAL MIDFIELD TARGET WANTS PSG STAY

PSG are confident that Arsenal, Liverpool and Roma target Adrien Rabiot wants to remain with the club for a ”long time”.

The 22-year-old defensive midfielder has been a consistent performer for the French giants this season but has revealed in the past that he would “love” to play in the Premier League.

Despite hinting at a move away from the club, the France international wants to stay, according to a report on Calciomercato.

A source from the club told Le Parisien: “The door is open, and discussions will begin when Adrien and his advisor will want to.

“There is no reason to be worried. We know what Adrien wants, and that is to stay with PSG for a long time.”

That will not stop rumous of a potential exit, however, as PSG need to sell to settle an €80million bill with UEFA’s Financial Fair Play.

LIVERPOOL FIND CHEAP ALTERNATIVE TO VAN DIJK

Liverpool are set to make a bid to sign Anderlecht defender Kara Mbodji, according to reports.

The Senegal defensive rock as emerged as a target for the Reds, according to Turkish Football, who claim Jurgen Klopp has made the £10million-rated defender one of his January priorities.

Klopp is still keen on Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk, but Saints’ refusal to sell means the Reds boss has been forced to consider alternatives.

Mbodji, 28, currently plays for Anderlecht and is viewed as a no-nonsense performer and exactly the type of defender Liverpool have been missing.

The Reds had representatives in the crowd as Senegal faced South Africa at the weekend, while clubs from Italy and Turkey – as well as Brighton and Newcastle – are also thought to be keen.

However, it’s believed Liverpool will win the race for Mbodji with the player’s friendship with Reds forward Sadio Mane expected to tip the balance in their favour.

Manchester United are in talks with Inter Milan over the signing of the club’s star academy striker Davide Merola, 17 (Calciomercato)

Barcelona are prepared to go head-to-head with Juventus in a race to sign Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen (Mundo Deportivo)

Chelsea are set to battle Real Madrid for the signing of €100m-rated Torino star Andrea Belotti (Sport)

AC Milan star Suso has admitted he had chances to leave the club this summer, but stayed because he is “happy” (Calciomercato)

Chelsea midfielder Willian could be set for a transfer to Italian giants AC Milan in January (Tuttosport)

Manchester United have been given the green light to bid on Benfica star Alex Grimaldo

Tottenham are plotting a club record bid to bring Gareth Bale back to the club (Diario Gol)

Two Premier League clubs, along with Paris Saaint-Germain, are said to have tabled bids for Lionel Messi (OK Diario)

Juventus will not be bidding for Philippe Coutinho in January and will instead consider a more conservative approach with Nicolo Barella of Cagliari in their sights (Calciomercato)

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo insists Man Utd and Barcelona target wants to stay at the club (Europa Press)

AC Milan rejected the opportunity to sign Christian Eriksen in 2008 after refusing to meet Odense’s €800,000 asking price (SportMediaSet)

Cristiano Ronaldo has told Real Madrid he wants to leave in the summer (El Chiringuito)