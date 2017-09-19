Euro Paper Talk: Messi told Barcelona to sign Atleti duo; Liverpool face Goretzka woe

Two Manchester United targets were the subject of failed bids from Barcelona, while Schalke are making moves to keep a midfielder from Liverpool’s clutches, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

BARCELONA SAW HUGE BIDS FOR MAN UTD LINKED DUO REJECTED

Barcelona failed in a €140m offer for Antoine Griezmann this summer after Atletico Madrid insisted he would only leave for his €200m exit fee.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who claim Barcelona targeted the Frenchman as a direct replacement for Neymar, who joined PSG for a world-record €222m.

But Atletico Madrid refused their offer due to their transfer ban and the fact they were moving to their new stadium, the Wanda Metropolitano, leaving Barcelona to instead sign Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund.

Griezmann has long been linked with Manchester United and his €200m exit clause will drop to €100m again in January once Atletico’s transfer ban ends.

The player is likely to find himself in demand next summer, with United again expected to rival Barca for him next summer.

However, the two clubs won’t be alone in chasing Griezmann, with the same report suggesting Barcelona also failed in an effort to prise Saul Niguez from Atleti.

Barcelona apparently bid €80million for Saul, with the player’s release clause set at €150million.

The report added that Lionel Messi encouraged Barcelona’s board to sign both players.

AND THE REST

Jose Mourinho is reported to be plotting a move for Lorenzo Pellegrini after the Manchester United boss received glowing reports from his scouting network about the Roma midfielder at the weekend (Gazetta dello Sport)

Mourinho is also reportedly ready to challenge Juventus, Napoli and Bayern Munich for Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Calciomercato)

Schalke are ready to break club records when offering a new contract to Leon Goretzka and keep him out of the clutches of Liverpool and Juventus (Kicker)

Chelsea star Eden Hazard keeps calling Real Madrid president Florentino Perez over sorting him out a move to Spain (Marca)

AC Milan have targeted a move for Udinese midfielder Seko Fofana (Calciomercato)

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu says Liverpool refused to negotiate on Philippe Coutinho (TV3)

Former Milan favourite Zvonimir Boban has delivered a damning verdict on the club’s current squad, saying they have no ‘true champions’ (Blick)

AC Milan striker Patrick Cutrone says he hopes to one day play up front with Andrea Belotti for club and country (Premium Sport)

Radja Nainggolan has admitted he had offers to leave Roma this summer, amid rumours of interest from Manchester United (Il Romanista)

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has refused to comment on speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid (Football Espana)