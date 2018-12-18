In an ironic twist, Barcelona could be looking to replace former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho with a Reds target, while Napoli denied Chelsea the chance to sign a new right-back last summer, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

COUTINHO FUTURE IN DOUBT AS BARCA EYE LIVERPOOL TARGET

Barcelona will reportedly be scouting three top Lyon stars when the two clubs meet in the Champions League last 16, casting doubts over the long-term future of Philippe Coutinho at the Nou Camp.

The former Liverpool playmaker has struggled to make an impact with Barca this season, prompting rumours that the Catalan giants may decide to ditch their £142million signing.

A report in Sport claims that Nou Camp chief Ernesto Valverde will use the two Champions League ties in February and March to scout Nabil Fekir, Houssem Aouar and Tanguy Ndombele – all three of which play in a similar position to Coutinho.

Fekir was being lined up as a direct replacement for Coutinho at Anfield, but the Reds changed their mind over the transfer – citing concern over a previous knee injury for the France international.

But in an ironic twist it would appear that Fekir could oust the 26-year-old Coutinho from his role at Barca.

For their part, Liverpool appear to have moved away from the possibility of relaunching a bid for Fekir and seem to be closer to agreeing a free transfer move for a PSG star instead.

AND THE REST

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wants to sign Real Madrid’s Spain midfielder Isco in the summer (AS)

Arsenal want to sign £45m-rated Lille winger Nicolas Pepe, but face competition from Tottenham and Chelsea (L’Equipe)

Barcelona have received £65m offers from Chinese Super League clubs for their 21-year-old Brazilian forward Malcom (AS)

Cristiano Ronaldo had decided to join Juventus from Real Madrid in January and talks for the move took place ahead of the two’s Champions League clash (Sky Italia)

Elseid Hysaj’s agent has confirmed that Napoli ‘forbade’ Chelsea from signing the right-back last summer (Calcomercato)

Wanda Nara claims Inter wanted to sell Mauro Icardi to Juventus and that the Nerazzurri have yet to offer the striker a new contract (Tiki Taka)

A fresh injury for Barcelona defender Thomas Vermaelen has ‘accelerated the club’s need’ to sign a new central defender in January (El Mundo Deportivo)

Juventus have met agent Mino Raiola to discuss 18-year-old Italy forward Moise Kean’s contract renewal – as well as Paul Pogba and Ajax’s 19-year-old Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt (Sky Italia)

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has confirmed he has told Italian club Inter that he will coach them later in his career (Diario AS)

Former Real Madrid and Las Palmas forward Jese Rodriguez will join Real Valladolid from Paris Saint-Germain this summer (L’Equipe)

River Plate sporting director Enzo Francescoli has confirmed they won’t negotiate the sale of Real Madrid target Exequiel Palacios until after the Club World Cup (Diario AS)

Former Milan CEO Marco Fassone has decided to go through with suing the club on the grounds of unfair dismissal (Football Italia)

Stefano Colantuono has resigned as Coach of Serie B side Salernitana after a poor run of results (Football Italia)