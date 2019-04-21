Euro Paper Talk: Coutinho back to Liverpool as part of €250m swap

Barcelona have offered Liverpool the chance to re-sign Philippe Coutinho as part of an ambitious swap deal, while Atletico Madrid are shock suitors for an Arsenal target, according to Sunday’s European papers.

COUTINHO OPTION EMERGES FOR LIVERPOOL

Liverpool have been offered the chance to re-sign Philippe Coutinho this summer, according to some fanciful reports from Spain.

The Brazil star exited Anfield in January 2018, but has endured a mixed first full season in Catalonia amid a flurry of speculation linking him with a return to the Premier League with both Manchester United and Chelsea.

However, Diario Gol claims Barca are instead looking to offload Coutinho to his former club Liverpool – and at the same time negate the €120m premium fee arrangement that exists between the sides.

Apparently, Liverpool insisted on a clause in the arrangement that took Coutinho to Barcelona that the Catalans would have to pay a minimum €120m should they ever try and poach one of the Reds’ star men again.

And with that in mind, Diario Gol suggests they will look to advance that by luring Mohamed Salah to the Nou Camp in a swap deal for Coutinho – a transfer exchange said to be worth around €250m.

Barcelona are said to value Coutinho at a reduced €100m now after his dip in performances, while the Spanish outlet believes a deal for Salah can be negotiated for around €150m.

It’s unlikely Liverpool would cash in on Salah, but the prospect of re-signing Coutinho is certainly an interesting one, especially given the fact the Brazilian has never been replaced at Anfield.

AND THE REST

Liverpool and Arsenal target James Rodriguez has been offered to Atletico Madrid next season as Real Madrid look to bin off the Colombia star (Don Balon)

Zinedine Zidane wants Manchester United star Paul Pogba to be the leader of his new Real Madrid side next season (Marca)

Chelsea are to hold talks with Nicolas Pepe’s agent this week as they look to beat a host of their rivals to the €70m Lille winger – seen as their No 1 option to replace Eden Hazard (AS)

Juventus director of sport Fabio Paratici has insisted the club has no desire to sell Paulo Dybala this summer amid claims he could be moved on (Sky Italia)

Diego Simeone has cast doubt upon the future of striker Diego Costa at Atletico Madrid by admitting any player is welcome to leave the club if they’re not happy (Marca)

Real Madrid will not sell midfielder Chelsea loanee Mateo Kovacic to Atletico Madrid this summer, following an enquiry from their city rivals (AS)

Cristiano Ronaldo insists he is staying at Juventus “1000%” this summer in the wake of reported interest from Man Utd

Juventus are preparing a €85m move for Real Madrid playmaker Isco this summer (Calciomercato)

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal insists he will give everything to prove a success at Barcelona and help the club enjoy a successful end to the season (Sport)

Former Manchester City forward Edin Dzeko is looking to remain in Italy rather than reuniting with Manuel Pellegrini at West Ham (Calciomercato)

Ajax playmaker Hakim Ziyech is a €30m transfer target for Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United this summer (various)

Real Madrid have not given up hope of signing Neymar from PSG this summer (Marca)

PSG are leading the race to sign Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace – but don’t want to pay the €90m fee that the Eagles have put on his head (Le10 Sport)

Nabil Fekir still very much wants to join Liverpool this summer after his split from his agent was explained (various)

Real Madrid are moving increasingly quickly to secure the services of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic ahead of their European rivals (AS)

Gareth Bale is ready to go to war with Real Madrid if they try and sell him this summer (La Sexta)

Liverpool have stuck a €180m fee on the head of Mohamed Salah after fresh reports linked the Egyptian with a move to Real Madrid

Sampdoria technical director Walter Sabatini has reportedly resigned following a row with President Massimo Ferrero (Sky Italia)