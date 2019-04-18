Manchester United will be handed their choice of two star Barcelona men as the Spaniards up their efforts to prise away a ‘dream signing’, while Arsenal will splash out €30m on Mesut Ozil’s successor, according to Thursday’s European papers.

DESPERATE BARCELONA TO SACRIFICE TWO STARS FOR RASHFORD

Barcelona are so intent on signing Marcus Rashford this summer that they are willing to offer Manchester United their pick of two Brazilian stars, according to a report.

Talks over Rashford’s new deal at Old Trafford continue to drag on without a resolution being found, and while he is still expected to sign, Mundo Deportivo claims Barca are monitoring developments with a keen eye.

According to the Spanish newspaper, Barca are readying an approach to United over Rashford – labelled a ‘dream signing’ for the LaLiga giants – with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side offered one of either Philippe Coutinho or his fellow Brazilian Malcom to sweet-talk them into a deal.

Coutinho has endured mixed fortunes since arriving at the Nou Camp in January 2018 in a £142m switch from Liverpool, but reminded the Catalona side why they signed him with a brilliant goal in their 3-0 win over United in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Although Barcelona have indicated they have no desire they want to move Coutinho on, Mundo Deportivo claims they would make him a sacrificial lamb if it helped them persuade United to cash in on Rashford.

Solskjaer could, however, prefer a deal for Malcom, who has failed to nail down a first-team place at the Nou Camp since a move from Bordeaux last summer. Primarily a right winger, Malcom’s move to Old Trafford could help United find a solution to their wish to sign a right winger. Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho or Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi are also in their sights.

AND THE REST

Arsenal are considering a summer move for Hoffenheim midfielder Kerem Demirbay, who has a €30m release clause in his contract. The No 10 is considered a long-term replacement for Mesut Ozil, who could be allowed to leave this summer (Bild)

Porto left-back Alex Telles is in talks over a potential £35million move to Atletico Madrid (Record)

Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly has responded to speculation linking him with Manchester United by insisting he wants to win a trophy at his current club (Correire della Serra)

Lille winger Nicolas Pepe – a target for Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Bayern Munich – is emerging as a top summer target for Paris Saint-Germain (Le Parisien)

Chelsea will lower Eden Hazard’s asking price from €116m to €104m as they want to rush through his sale to Real Madrid in order to push through a deal for Pepe and beat their suitors to his signature (AS)

The deal for Hazard will be announced in a matter of days (Marca)

Former Roma boss Eusebio Di Francesco could follow sporting director Monchi to Sevilla this summer and has opened talks over the head coach role (Mundo Deportivo)

Liverpool have enlisted the help of Jorge Mendes in their bid to beat a number of competitors to Benfica star Joao Felix

Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt will wait until the season ends to make a decision about his future (Sport)

Celta Vigo striker Iago Aspas has revealed he penned a new deal at the club “to close the door to offers and rumours” (Marca)

Eintracht Frankfurt have exercised the option to sign Luka Jovic on a permanent basis, with the striker signing a contract until June 30 2023 (various)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping Davide Calabria rejects AC Milan’s efforts to tie him down to a new contract amid claims he is ‘enticed’ by the possibility of a move to Manchester United this summer (Calciomercarto)

Antonio Conte has held preliminary negotiations with Juventus – in case they decide to part with manager Massimiliano Allegri in the summer (Sky Italia)

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior will not be rushed back from his injury by Coach Zinedine Zidane (Marca)

Benfica defender Ruben Dias is Atletico Madrid’s first choice to replace Diego Godin (Don Balon)

Tottenham have reportedly been in touch with Lazio to check on the availability of defender Luiz Felipe, the man now claimed to be their top defensive summer target (various)

Real Madrid are considering an approach for Sevilla midfielder Pablo Sarabia as a replacement for Isco, who has been linked with Juventus and several Premier League clubs. (Don Balon)

Manchester City are considering a blockbusting summer move to try and convince PSG to sell star man Neymar

Teenage central defender Ozan Kabak will be allowed to leave Stuttgart for just €15m (£13m) if they are relegated (Bild)