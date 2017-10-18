Euro Paper Talk: £140m Spurs pair eyed by Barcelona; Atletico bid fails

Barcelona sent scouts to watch a £140m-rated Tottenham duo, while Manchester United are being tipped to seal a cut-price £20m deal for an established Premier League star, according to Wednesday’s European papers.

BARCELONA PLOT SWOOP FOR TOTTENHAM DUO AFTER WATCHING DUO

Barcelona are considering a moves for Tottenham duo Christian Eriksen and Davinson Sanchez after sending scouts to watch them during Tottenham’s 1-1 draw at Real Madrid.

According to reports in Sport, Barca’s sporting director Robert Fernandez was present at the Bernabeu for the Champions League clash and he used the opportunity to run the rule over Eriksen and Sanchez.

Eriksen, 25, has been lined up by the Catalan giants as a possible alternative to Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho.

Sanchez, meanwhile, is a long-term target for the club, having been linked heavily with Barca before he left Ajax to join Spurs in a £42million deal earlier this year.

The duo are rated at £80million and £60million respectively, so any Barcelona swoop – which would not be welcomed by Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy – would likely set them back around £140million.

Sport adds that Barca have been tracking Dele Alli too, although Fernandez was unable to watch the England international in action in the Spanish capital as he missed the match through suspension.

AND THE REST

Manchester United are poised to swoop for Arsenal star Mesut Ozil after learning he will be made available for a cut-price fee of around just £26million in January (Calciomercato)

Santos midfielder Lucas Lima, who has previously been linked with Manchester United, is emerging as a major transfer target for AC Milan (Sky Italia)

Inter Milan are in talks with Mauro Icardi over a new deal which would see his buyout clause extended from €110m to €150million (Calciomercato)

One of Liverpool’s top targets, Inaki Williams, is poised to sign a new deal with Athletic Bilabo, which will see his buy-out clause significantly raised (Mundo Deportivo)

Kevin De Bruyne’s agent plans to use Neymar’s contract to negotiate the midfielder’s new deal at Manchester City (Radio CRC)

Real Madrid could make a shock bid for Manchester United’s striker Marcus Rashford if they fail to sign Tottenham’s Harry Kane (Don Balon)

Barcelona and Real Madrid are going head to head over the signing of highly-rated Flamengo forward Vinicius (Marca)

Racing de Avellaneda have turned down Atletico Madrid’s €11.5m offer for Argentina Under-20 international striker Lautaro Martinez (AS)

Barcelona have made an approach for a second Liverpool player, despite having Philippe Coutinho on their list of targets (Don Balon)