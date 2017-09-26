Euro Paper Talk: PSG forced to list six big names; Euro giants in Ozil talks

Barcelona are looking to steal a march on Manchester United over a big-name transfer target, while PSG have listed six big-name stars ahead of a huge January sale, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

BARCELONA SET SIGHTS ON MESUT OZIL DEAL

Barcelona have made contact with Mesut Ozil as they make plans to bring the midfielder back to La Liga on a free transfer.

The Arsenal man, who will be out of contract next summer, will be able to negotiate a pre-contract arrangement from January 1 – but reports in Spain suggest the La Liga giants have already preempted that by making their move now.

Ozil has been heavily linked with Manchester United, but with Jose Mourinho well stocked in the attacking midfield department, a move to Barcelona looks far more likely for a player who previously thrived during his time in Spain with Real Madrid.

Barcelona of course tried to sign Philippe Coutinho this summer and while a deal for him is not dead, Don Balon claims they see Ozil as an alternative with one of Man Utd’s Ander Herrera or Nice’s Jean Seri as two possible replacements for Andre Gomes, who could be forced out.

AND THE REST

PSG were forced to transfer list eight players after a FFP threat by UEFA. Angel Di Maria, Javier Pastore, Blaise Matuidi, Lucas Moura, Julian Draxler, Hatem Ben Arfa, Serge Aurier and Thiago Silva were the eight players made available and while only two left, more departures are expected in January (El Pais)

Everton will test Paris Saint-Germain’s resolve to keep Edinson Cavani by making a £45m bid for the striker in January (TuttoMercatoWeb)

AC Milan have put Thomas Tuchel at the top of their managerial wish list should they dismiss Vincenzo Montella (Calciomercato)

Javier Mascherano has voiced his objection to Barcelona’s swoop for Yerry Mina from Palmeiras in January (Don Balon)

Napoli star Dries Mertens has appeared to rule out a move to Arsenal or Juventus by admitting that he loves life in the city (Premium Sports)

Denis Suarez says he had opportunities to leave Barcelona in the summer, but is determined to become a first-team regular under Ernesto Valverde (RAC1)

Carlo Ancelotti says “never say never” when asked if he could one day return to manage PSG (Le Figaro)

Milan, orta saha oyuncusu Suso'nun sözleşmesinin 2022 yılına kadar uzatıldığını açıkladı. pic.twitter.com/EIotZTksTD — Futbol Merkez (@Futbolmerkez) September 26, 2017

Former Liverpool star and reported Tottenham target Suso has extended his contract with AC Milan until 2022 – however, his new deal does contain a release clause, believed to be €50m (Calciomercato)

Youri Tielemans claims he rejected the chance to move to Arsenal this summer before completing his switch to Monaco (various)