Barcelona’s president has stepped in to speed up contract talks for a Man Utd target, while Arsenal are looking to a talented River Plate star to step into Mesut Ozil’s shoes, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

BARCA STEP UP TALKS TO TIE DOWN MAN UTD TARGET

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has stepped in to speed up contract renewal negotiations with defender Jordi Alba, who has been linked with both Manchester United and Juventus.

Negotiations have accelerated over the past few days and both parties are on the brink of finalising the fresh terms, with the 29-year-old set to extend his stay until 2024.

Sport claims that Bartomeu personally intervened to speed up the process of tying down the Spain international, who is expected to pen his new contract in the coming days.

United were linked with a surprise move for Alba back in January, although Luke Shaw’s resurgence under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appears to have negated their immediate need for a new left-back.

AND THE REST

Radamel Falcao has arrived in Rome for talks over a summer transfer with an unnamed club – believed to be either Lazio or AC Milan (Corriere dello Sport)

Paris Saint-Germain defender Juan Bernat has confessed he would one day like to return to his boyhood club Valencia (ESPN)

Genoa president Enrico Preziosi has backed his former striker and new AC Milan golden boy Krzysztof Piatek to score 35 goals this season (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will green light a shock €60m summer swoop for disgruntled Real Madrid star Toni Kroos this summer (Don Balon)

Mauro Icardi wants to stay in Serie A if he leaves Inter Milan this summer, with Juventus or Napoli touted as his most likely destinations (Corriere dello Sport)

Inter Milan’s hopes of replacing Icardi with Edin Dzeko have suffered a blow after the Bosnian indicated he is now willing to sign a new deal at Roma (Premium Sport)

Arsenal could ask Monchi to bring long-term target Steven N’Zonzi with him to London after the France star failed to settle in the Italian capital (Calciomercato)

The agent of Arsenal target Nicolas Tagliafico claims the Ajax left-back is wanted by Real Madrid as the replacement for Marcelo, should the Brazilian move to Juventus this summer (Radio Rivadavia)

Real Madrid have stuck a €65m price tag on the head of Juventus target Marcelo (Corriere dello Sport)

Barcelona will sell second choice keeper Jasper Cillessen this summer and replace him with jax goalkeeper Andre Onana, who spent the early stages of his career at the club (Catalunya Radio)

Girona striker Cristhian Stuani has confessed Barcelona attempted to sign him in January before he signed a new contract at Montilivi (Sport)

Reported Arsenal target Nicolas Pepe could be sold this summer if a sufficient bid is received, according to Lille sporting director Luis Campos, who has admitted they are “not a rich club” (Telefoot)

Patrick Cutrone’s agent has refused to confirm the striker’s future lies at AC Milan following their January capture of new AC Milan golden boy Krzysztof Piatek (Radio Marte)

Eden Hazard will snub a summer move to Real Madrid and will instead sign a new deal with Chelsea – but the reasons for his choice remains somewhat bizarre (Don Balon)

Cristiano Ronaldo has insisted he is happy at Juventus amid talk of a return to Manchester United (Tuttosport)

Karim Benzema says he is enjoying life at Real Madrid without Cristiano Ronaldo, as he can play his “true football” rather than continually serve the five-time Ballon d’Or winner (France Football)

Manchester United and Liverpool remain interested in James Rodriguez, if Bayern Munich do not take up their option to buy him after his two-year loan (Kicker)

Real Madrid will announce that Luka Modric has agreed a new deal at the club before the end of the season (Mundo Deportivo)

Chelsea will lose defender Ola Aina this summer with Torino intent on making his loan-to-buy deal a permanent €10m deal (Calciomercato)

Incoming Arsenal chief Monchi has reportedly set up transfers for Ligue 1 stars Nicolas Pepe and Marcus Thuram (various)