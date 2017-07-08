Euro Paper Talk: New Diego Costa suitors; Douglas Costa deal agreed

AC Milan have put together a package to lure a big-money Liverpool target and could a Real Madrid player be set to make a controversial move to Barcelona? It’s our review of Saturday’s European papers…

RODRIGUEZ TO CROSS REAL MADRID – BARCELONA DIVIDE

Real Madrid star James Rodriguez is giving serious thought to the prospect of signing for Barcelona, according to reports in Spain.

The Colombian forward looks likely to move on this summer, with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, AC Milan, Inter and Bayern all linked with his signature.

But a sensational claim in Don Balon claims Barcelona could launch a bid for Rodriguez if their efforts to land Marco Verratti from PSG prove fruitless.

If true, this would hugely upset Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, who doesn’t want any of his players to join their rivals and regularly places ‘anti-Barcelona’ clausse in players’ contracts.

However, the report adds that no such clause exists in Rodriguez’s deal and the player could push to move across the divide if Barcelona follow up on their initial interest.

MILAN LAUNCH BID FOR AUBAMEYANG

AC Milan are reportedly closing on a deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon striker is free to leave Dortmund this summer if any clubs offers the Bundesliga side’s £63m valuation.

And reports in Italy claim Milan are ready to match that fee and are willing to make the player one of Serie A’s best-paid players in the process.

Aubameyang has also been linked with a move to Liverpool, and while the Reds remain keen, they are thought to be pursuing deals for the likes of Naby Keita and Virgil van Dijk first, before seeing how much of their summer budget they have left.

Former St Etienne striker Aubameyang is reportedly asking for €12m a season (£200,000 a week) to move, but Sky Sports Italia claims Milan are preparing to put a €8-9m-a-year offer to the player’s representatives in order to tempt him.

Milan have already signed Mateo Musacchio, Franck Kessie, Ricardo Rodriguez, Andre Silva, Fabio Borini, Hakan Calhanoglu and Andrea Conti this summer and look well placed to mount a challenge to Juventus’ Serie A dominance this season.

AND THE REST

Fiorentina are interested in signing Liverpool target and PSG forward Jese Rodriguez (SportItalia)

Besiktas have entered the race for Diego Costa, according to Turkish TV reporter Firat Gunayer.

Juventus have agreed to personal terms with Douglas Costa and have a plan to recruit the Bayern Munich man on a loan-to-buy plan (Calciomercato)

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez looks to bring in Real Madrid goalkeeper Kiko Casilla from Champions League and La Liga champions Real Madrid (Marca)

Chelsea have made contact with Real Madrid to sign Alvaro Morata after Antonio Conte was left furious by Romelu Lukaku’s decision to join Manchester United (Gianluca di Marzio)

PSG will look to sign Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho this summer and will match the Reds’ £100m asking price (L’Equipe)

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has revealed PSG midfielder Marco Verratti wants to join the club – but admits it will be difficult to prise the Italian away from the Ligue 1 side (Sport)

Real Betis, Levante and Getafe have all made enquires to sign Leicester striker Leandro Ulloa (Marca)

Lazio have targeted a move for Chelsea midfielder Mario Palisic (Corriere dello Sport)

AC Milan are to hold talks with Nikola Kalinic over a €30m move from Fiorentina (Calciomercato)