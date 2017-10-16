Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool targets set for Barca; Maksimovic to Arsenal

Barcelona are watching three Leverkusen stars, including two very much on Liverpool’s radar, while Real Madrid are plotting a January move for a Bayern Munich defender, according to Monday’s European papers.

BARCELONA KEEPING TABS ON LEVERKUSEN TRIO

Barcelona are looking to beat Liverpool for a couple of Bayern Leverkusen stars after having a trio of their players scouted regularly.

According to Spanish daily Sport, Barca’s sporting director Robert Fernandez has made regular trips to Leverkusen to run the rule over three of the Bundesliga players.

According to Sport, he is tracking defender Jonathan Tah and widemen Leon Bailey and Julian Brandt.

Tah, who is also attracting interest from several Premier League teams including Liverpool, would cost around €25m.

Brandt, who was also heavily tipped as a target for Jurgen Klopp this summer, would cost in excess of €40million.

Barcelona’s interest in Leverkusen stars is not new either: the club scouted full-back Benjamin Henrichs last season before they snapped up right-back Nelson Semedo from Benfica instead.

AND THE REST

Bayern Munich midfielder David Alaba remains a Real Madrid transfer target with Zinedine Zidane plotting a January bid for the Austrian star (Sport)

Barcelona could end their chase for Philippe Coutinho after Thiago Alcantara offered himself for a return to the Nou Camp (Don Balon)

Former Inter President Massimo Moratti has spoken of his regret at not signing Eric Cantona during his time in charge of the club (Rai Sport)

AC Milan CEO Marco Fassone insists Vincenzo Montella will not be sacked, despite his side losing the Milan derby on Sunday (Premium Sport)

Sao Paulo president Carlos Augusto Barros says he will do whatever he can to bring Kaka back to the club after the Brazilian brought an end to his time with Orlando City

Arsenal are prepared to pay £20m for Napoli defender Nikola Maksimovic in January (Football Italia)

Former Inter and AC Milan striker Mario Balotelli has told the latter to sign the former’s star man Mauro Icardi

PSG outcast Hatem Ben Arfa has emerged as a Rennes transfer target (L’Equipe)

Barcelona striker Paco Alcacer is expected to leave the club in January but has no intention of making a move to Premier League side Southampton (Mundo Deportivo)

Schalke will offer Bayern Munich transfer target Leon Goretzka a contract which would make him the best-paid player in the club’s history (Bild)

Schalke have also ruled out selling Goretzka in the January transfer window

Juventus and Napoli will go head to head to complete a deal for young Porto right-back Diogo Dalot (Gazzetta dello Sport)