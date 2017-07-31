Euro Paper Talk: Barca to buy ex-Man Utd man; Liverpool, Arsenal target to Sevilla

Barcelona are readying a move for the man they want to replace PSG-bound Neymar, while Liverpool and Arsenal look set to miss out on a defensive target, according to Monday’s European papers.

BARCELONA CLOSE ON DI MARIA AS NEYMAR REPLACEMENT

Reports in France claim Barcelona are close to agreeing a deal for Angel Di Maria as a replacement for Neymar.

Barcelona have been heavily linked with a move for Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho, but it’s understood the La Liga giants want both players – with the Brazilian lined up for a midfield role and Di Maria earmarked for an attacking role.

Le 10 Sport claim the move is being backed by Lionel Messi, who gets on well with Di Maria on a personal and international level, and with Neymar’s likely arrival in Paris putting his place under threat, Barcelona are confident of striking a deal.

Real Madrid originally insisted on an anti-Barcelona clause when they sold Di Maria to Manchester United, but the clause became inactive when the player moved on to PSG two years ago.

BARCELONA WILLING TO SELL GOMES; SPURS KEEN

Tottenham are reportedly planning a swoop for Barcelona’s Andre Gomes after reports in Spain suggested they were planning to cash in on the Portugal midfielder.

The 24-year-old is contracted to Barca until 2021, but has proved something of a disappointment since moving to the Nou Camp.

According to Marca, the Blaugrana are considering selling the midfielder for €35m – the same fee they paid Valencia last summer.

Manchester United were reported to be interested, but their capture of Nemanja Matic leaves Tottenham – who are yet to make a summer signing – as frontrunners.

KLOPP TELLS LIVERPOOL TO CLOSE OUT DEAL FOR BARCELONA STAR

Liverpool are ready to officially call time on their efforts to sign Naby Keita after Jurgen Klopp told club officials he is ready to settle on a deal for Barcelona midfielder Rafinha instead.

The Reds have chased RB Leipzig star Keita all summer, but having had two bids – the second of which was for £66million – rejected by the Bundesliga club, Liverpool have decided against making a third bid.

Instead, reports in Spain suggest Liverpool will now sign Brazilian star Rafinha, with the Reds will to spend up to €40million (£35.7m) to bring the player to Anfield.

The 24-year-old was a regular fixture in Luis Enrique’s Barca side last season before injury brought his campaign to a premature close in April.

Spanish journal Mundo Deportivo reports that Klopp is ready to splash out a near club record to bring him to Anfield this summer.

Any deal for the player is unlikely to play a part in Barcelona’s hopes of signing Philippe Coutinho from the Reds.

Rafinha has a contract at the Camp Nou until 2020 but has already stated that his future at remains uncertain: “My future is open and only God knows what will happen.”

AND THE REST

Danish defender Simon Kjaer – a reported target for Arsenal and Liverpool – is closing in on a move to Sevilla (Marca)

Galatasaray have dropped a huge hint they will sign Manchester City midfielder Fernando after seeing efforts to land Marouane Fellaini dismissed by Jose Mourinho (Turkish Football)

Philippe Coutinho is “almost certain” to join Barcelona this summer (Sport)

Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere has hinted the club are ready to cash in on reported Arsenal and Spurs target Jean Seri (L’Equipe)

Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka says talk that he will join Bayern Munich is getting on his nerves (Sky Deutschland)

Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho has emerged as a transfer target for Roma (La Gazetta dello Sport)

Chelsea’s hopes of signing Renato Sanches have suffered a blow after his Portugal teammate Joao Mario advised him to move to Milan (Calciomercato)

Atletico Madrid are ready to send highly-rated attacking midfielder Caio out on loan, with clubs in England and France weighing up moves (Marca)

Juventus have ended their interest in PSG’s Blaise Matuidi after deeming him too old and will instead focus their energies on signing Liverpool’s 23-year-old Emre Can (La Gazetta dello Sport)

Inter Milan will rival Liverpool next summer for Leipzig star Naby Keita with the player’s €50m release clause kicking-in in the summer of 2018 (Calciomercato)

Reports in the Middle East have claimed Neymar will undergo his PSG medical at the Aspire Academy in Qata ahead of a €222m switch this week (various)

Juventus will sell Juan Cuadrado – most likely to one of Arsenal, Spurs or PSG – once they have sealed a deal for Lazio’s Keita Balde (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Paris Saint-Germain right-back Serge Aurier has agreed to join Manchester United (various)

Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi says he knows nothing about reported interest in him from Juventus (Calciomercato)

AC Milan’s pursuit of Croatian striker Nicola Kalinic is reaching a crucial phase as the big spenders hope to persuade Fiorentina to accept their €25m bid (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

​Juventus boss Massimo Allegri insists Brazilian full-back Alex Sandro will stay in Turin, despite reports of a world-record bid for a defender of £61million from Chelsea (Premium Sports)

Fiorentina are monitoring the situation with Palermo striker and Everton target Ilija Nestorovski (La Nazione)