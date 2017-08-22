Euro Paper Talk: Barcelona unwilling to loan out Man Utd and Arsenal target

Turan: Has been linked with several sides

Also, Chelsea are preparing a fourth bid for Torino striker Andrea Belotti, while Monaco want Anthony Martial back, according to Tuesday’s European newspapers.

MAN UTD BOOSTED IN RACE TO SIGN BARCELONA ACE

Barcelona are only willing to sell Arsenal and Manchester United target Arda Turan, it has been reported.

The midfielder had been lined up for a return to his homeland by Galarasaray, but Turkish newspaper Sabah has rubbished those reports, claiming: “There is only a 10% chance of Turan joining Galatasaray this summer. Barcelona are only interested in selling him on a permanent deal.”

Meanwhile, Futbol Arena and AS are both reporting that Turan is now desperate for Jose Mourinho to make his move, with him favouring a switch to Manchester United.

CHELSEA READY TO MAKE FOURTH BID FOR BELOTTI

Premier League side Chelsea are preparing a fourth bid for Torino striker Andrea Belotti, according to reports.

The Blues have had three offers already rejected for the Italian as they look to strengthen their forward line of Alvaro Morata and Michy Batshuayi.

Diego Costa looks likely to leave Stamford Bridge after falling out with the club, while Lille are reportedly interested in Batshuayi.

TransferMarketWeb claims that despite being knocked back on three occasions by Torino, the Blues are set to make a fourth bid.

The Serie A side are understood to be holding out for a fee in the region of £91million for the Italy international, who scored 26 league goals last term.

MONACO INTERESTED IN RE-SIGNING MARTIAL

Monaco are keen to bring Manchester United striker Anthony Martial back to the club, according to reports in France.

French journalist Loic Tanzi wrote on Twitter: “Monaco have enquired about Diego Costa, A. Martial and Alexis Sanchez. The search for a striker leads to talks with [Kasper] Dolberg.”

Monaco s'est renseigné sur le cas de Diego Costa, A. Martial et Alexis Sanchez. Recherche d'un attaquant, negos avec Dolberg #Breakingfoot — Loïc Tanzi (@Tanziloic) August 21, 2017

Martial is understood to have become increasingly frustrated over the last year with his lack of starts under Jose Mourinho despite scoring in the first two Premier League matches of the new season.

However, a successful move for Martial looks unlikely as Mourinho sees the forward as a key part of his squad ahead of their assault on the title, especially now the club look to have given up on signing Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan.

AND THE REST…

Borussia Dortmund are demanding Barcelona pay £137million for Ousmane Dembele with Barca only willing to stump up £111m. And a deadline has been set by the Geman side for a fee to be agreed by next Sunday. (Marca)

Barcelona have not held negotiations with Nice over a potential move for midfielder Jean Michael Seri, according to the French club’s general manager Julien Fournier. (Sport)

Manchester United have sent three of their top scouts to go and watch Valencia defender Ezequiel Garay. (Super Deporte)

Juventus have joined the race to sign Barcelona youngster Andre Gomes after being made surplus to requirements by Ernesto Valverde. (Corriere dello Sport)

Former Liverpool target Gabriel Barbosa is attracting interest from Benfica and La Liga side Malaga after a loan move to Sporting Lisbon fell through. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Roma are the only serious contenders to sign former Chelsea winger Juan Cuadrado from Juventus. (Sportitalia)

Tottenham target Suso has been contacted by Inter Milan with his future up in the air at AC Milan. (Calciomercato)

Napoli full-back Faouzi Ghoulam will end speculation over a potential move to Chelsea by committing his future to the Serie A side. (Il Mattino)

Barcelona forward Munir El Haddadi is attracting interest from Crystal Palace after impressing on loan at Valencia last season. (Mundo Deportivo)

Brighton are preparing a move for former Manchester City attacker Stevan Jovetic, who has struggled to play on a regular basis for Inter Milan. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Tottenham are edging closer to agreeing a deal for Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier with £22.9million thought to be the likely fee for the Ivorian. (L’Equipe)