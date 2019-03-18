Euro Paper Talk: Bargain €35m Roma star says yes to Man Utd

Manchester United have taken a significant step closer towards the signing of a new defender, while a long-term Liverpool target is subject of a transfer battle between Real and Atletico Madrid, according to Monday’s European papers.

MAN UTD DEAL FOR MANOLAS LOOKING GOOD

Kostas Manolas has told Manchester United he is willing to sign for the club this summer following talks between his agent and the Premier League giants.

The Roma defender has carved out a reputation for himself as one of Serie A’s best defenders and Calciomercato claims United are closing in on his signing, with his exit deal still containing a bargain €35m release clause.

According to the paper, United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made the capture of Manolas one of his top targets this summer – with the entire fee likely to be offset by the same of Eric Bailly, who has fallen a long way down United’s pecking order.

And Manolas could be just one of a number of high-profile departures at the club this season, as they continue to struggle for a top-four finish and a return to Champions League football.

The departures of manager Eusebio Di Francesco – who has been replaced by Claudio Ranieri in a short-term deal – and director of football Monchi, who has returned to Sevilla, has unsettled plenty of their big names, with the Italian paper suggesting as many as six of their stars could seek to move on this summer.

But with Manolas’ exit clause set so low, coupled with United’s interest, it seems the Greek star will be first out the door with a switch to Old Trafford very much on the horizon.

AND THE REST

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are battling it out with Borussia Dortmund for the signature of Julian Brandt – a long-term target of Liverpool. The Germany star has just a €25m exit clause in his deal (Kicker)

Benfica teenage star Joao Felix – who has a €120m exit fee in his contract and has been watched by Liverpool and Manchester United – has cited fellow Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo as a role model and has confirmed he would rather play in Spain than in England (Marca)

Manchester United have held talks with the agent of Goncalo Guedes over a €60m summer swoop for the Valencia winger (Don Balon)

Inter Milan have slapped a modest €80m fee on the head of Mauro Icardi amid claims Real Madrid are plotting a summer move (AS)

Napoli have confirmed goalkeeper David Ospina’s CAT scan has returned all clear clear and the Arsenal loanee did not lose consciousness against Udinese, but had a “hypotensive crisis” following the head injury (various)

Juventus will make the signing of a new defender their No 1 target this summer. Matthijs de Ligt tops their list – but Ruben Dias of Benfica and Stefan Savic of Atletico Madrid are also under consideration (Tuttosport)

Arsenal will likely turn their attention to bringing Marc Overmars to the Emirates after missing out on making Monchi their new technical director (De Telegraaf)

Juventus are ready to offer Alexis Sanchez an escape route out of Manchester United – but he’ll need to accept a vastly reduced wage to move to Turin (Calciomercato)

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has already decided to join Real Madrid this summer and is just waiting on the two clubs to agree a fee (AS)

Real Madrid will turn their attentions to Mohamed Salah if efforts to prise Hazard from Chelsea fail. President Florentino Perez is willing to spend up to €150m on the Egyptian (Don Balon)

Paris Saint-Germain have put contract talks with Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, Brazilian right-back Dani Alves and Brazilian defender Thiago Silva on hold after the French club were knocked out of the Champions League by Manchester United (L’Equipe)

EXCLUSIVE: Bayern Munich have emerged as serious contenders to sign Manchester United target Gareth Bale this summer

Barcelona may end their €50m chase for Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez as he does not possess an EU passport (Marca)

James Rodriguez is determined to cut short his time at Bayern Munich, despite seeing Zinedine Zidane’s return close the door on a return to Real Madrid (Marca)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reportedly wants his side to go all-out for Real Madrid playmaker Isco this summer (Diario Gol)

Barcelona are set to redouble their efforts to sign Atletico Madrid’s World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann this summer (L’Equipe)