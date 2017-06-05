Euro Paper Talk: Lukaku to Bundesliga; Arsenal in for Juve star

Bayern Munich are plotting a £75m bid for one of the Premier League’s top marksmen, while Arsenal have joined Man City and Chelsea in the race to sign a Juventus star, according to Monday’s European papers.

BAYERN TO LAUNCH BID FOR LUKAKU

Chelsea’s hopes of signing Romelu Lukaku may have taken a nosedive after reports in the German press indicated Bayern Munich were set to bid for the Everton striker.

The 24-year-old turned down a new £140,000-a-week deal at Everton in March and looks set to leave Goodison Park – with the Toffees seeking anything up to £100m for the Belgian hotshot.

Although neither Chelsea or Bayern are willing to pay that, it is reported that Lukaku’s father has urged his son to accept Bayern’s proposal – and believes the Bundesliga champions could secure his signature for nearer the £75million mark given Everton would prefer him not to join a Premier League rival.

Carlo Ancelotti is a long-time admirer of Lukaku and is looking to beef up his attack to turn the Bundesliga champions into Champions League winners.

Lukaku, who has two years left on his contract, has scored 71 goals since joining the Toffees for £28m in 2014.

MAN UTD WATCH DEVELOPMENTS AS SANCHES CLOSES ON LOAN MOVE

Manchester United are said to be monitoring developments amid reports Bayern Munich’s Renato Sanches could be on the move this summer.

Bild claims the player looks set to allowed to leave the Allianz Arena this summer after failing to impress Carlo Ancelotti.

However, while Ancelotti would seemingly grant the player a permanent deal after handing him just 25 appearances since last summer’s move from Benfica, Bayern officials would prefer to sanction a loan move only.

And the German paper reports that both Marseille and Monaco have expressed an interest in taking him on loan – news which is sure to alert Jose Mourinho, who wanted to bring the player to Old Trafford last summer.

Bayern feel a year away from the club could hugely aid the 19-year-old’s development and a move to Manchester United could yet materialise if Mourinho can convince the player he would have a role to play at Old Trafford.

EVERTON ON THE HUNT FOR GENOA STRIKER

Everton are ready to rival Fiorentina for the signature of Genoa striker Giovanni Simeone, according to reports in the Italian media.

La Viola chiefs have identified the 21-year-old, who is the son of Atletico Madrid coach Diego, as a primary summer target and look set to follow up their interest with a €20million bid.

But the Corriere dello Sport also believes that Everton are monitoring developments with interest.

Simeone scored 12 times in 35 appearances for Genoa last season, having joined the club in a bargain €3million deal from River Plate last summer.

AND THE REST

Arsenal will rival Manchester City and Chelsea in the race to sign Alex Sandro from Juventus (Calciomercato)

Pepe is set to leave Real Madrid to join Paris Saint-Germain (Marca)

Lazio have given an ultimatum to their Juventus, Liverpool & AC Milan target Keita Balde and told him that they want a definite answer on his future by the end of the week (Corriere dello Sport)

PSG are readying an approach to make Juventus coach Max Allegri their new boss and are willing to hand him €10m-a-year (£8.7m) contract to tempt him with a move to the French capital (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Everton may end their interest in Lazio’s Dutch defender Stefan de Vrij amid concerns over his fitness (calciomercato)

Wojcjech Szczesny is close to sealing a move to Juventus from Arsenal, where the Polish keeper will spend a year playing as Gianluigi Buffon’s understudy before replacing the legendary keeper in the 2018/19 season (Calciomercato)

Barcelona hope Lionel Messi’s friendship with Angel Di Maria can help them beat Juventus to the signing of the PSG star. Ernesto Valverde plans to bring the player to the club as a replacement for reported Arsenal target Arda Turan (Le Parisien)

Barcelona, however, could instead sign Borussia Dortmund star Ousemane Dembele. The departure of coach Thomas Tuchel and the imminent sale of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have convinced the 20-year-old to move to Spain (Mundo Deportivo)

AC Milan hope to seal moves for Lucas Biglia of Lazio and Ricardo Rodriguez, the Wolfsburg left-back, this week (Tuttosport)

PSG will rival any Manchester United and Juventus bid for Monaco star Fabinho. The capital club have put discussions for Nice star Jean Michael Seri on hold in order to to fully focus on the versatile Brazilian star (L’Equipe)

Barcelona are in pole position to sign Hector Bellerin from Arsenal after it was claimed Manchester City do not want to spend the €50m (£43.7m) fee needed to sign him (Sport)

Barcelona are set to decide on the future of Gerard Deulofeu by the end of June. The Everton player, who spent the second half of the season on loan at AC Milan, wants to concentrate on the UEFA U21 championships, which end on June 30, before making a decision (Mundo Deportivo)

The family of Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma have told the teenager to sign a new deal at the club. The 18-year-old has been the subject of huge transfer speculation but his parents are keen for him to stay with the club who have nurtured him in their youth academy (Tuttosport)

Former Italy striker Antonio Cassano will join Hellas Verona this summer, having spent the past season frozen out at Sampdoria (Tuttosport)

Benfica will sell left-back Fernando Marcal this summer, with Fenerbahce emerging as his most likely destination (A Bola)

Juventus, Manchester City, Manchester United and PSG have all expressed an interest in Douglas Costa, with Bayern Munich ready to accept €40m (£34.9m) for the Brazilian winger (Bild)

Ernesto Valverde has told French defender Jeremy Mathieu he has no future at the club. Sporting Lisbon and Marseille are keen on the player (Calciomercato)