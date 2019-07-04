Manchester United face competition in their pursuit of a Gremio star, while Arsenal are chasing a bargain midfielder deal, according to Thursday’s European papers.

BAYERN JOIN RACE FOR BRAZILIAN

Manchester United face competition from Bayern Munich in the race for Gremio star Everton Soares, according to the latest reports.

The Brazilian forward has been linked with a move to a number of sides in recent months, including the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and AC Milan.

Paris Saint-Germain have also been credited with interested in the 23-year-old, who has previously admitted that he is aware of interest from abroad.

Gilmar Veloz, the player’s agent, recently addressed rumours of interest from City: “There is nothing. We have to be very careful, take responsibility with the fans, with me and the boy. We can’t create stories on something that does not exist.

“I’ve been there in January. In March, I went to see a game of the Portuguese Cup and I met Txiki [Begiristain]. We talked. At this point, he has more attackers than he could have.

There is no possibility of the sale. In football, you have to wait. If he sells two, three attackers, there may be [a possibility].

“The window in the ​Premier League runs from 8 July to 8 August. In other markets, it extends until September 3. The point is that, at the moment, there isn’t the slightest possibility.

“They have their priority. It’s not because Everton had good games that will rush out to buy him, things don’t work that way, but with planning. Everyone already knew Everton. But now he’s creating his space at the Seleção, consolidating himself. Everton will move on to another level. We have to be calm.”

Now, a report from TZ (via CaughtOffside) claims that Bayern Munich could join the race for the player as they have seemingly been defeated in their pursuit of both Callum Hudson-Odoi and Leroy Sane.

Recent speculation has suggested that Gremio are reportedly looking for a fee of around £36m (€40m) if they are to part with their prized asset.

The Bundesliga giants meanwhile recently lost both Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben after their contracts with the club expired, so they are in desperate need of replacements.

Everton scored 16 goals and assisted three in 37 games last season, and last month he seemingly issued a come-and-get-me plea to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

AND THE REST

Bayern Munich chiefs are very interested in signing Barcelona misfit Ousmane Dembele, who has been linked with Liverpool. (Bild)

Barcelona do not want to sell Philippe Coutinho this summer and have not been in contact with Paris Saint-Germain over a potential deal, according to the Brazilian’s agent Kia Joorabchian.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham are battling for the signature of Real Madrid midfielder and Spain star Dani Ceballos. (Marca)

Romelu Lukaku’s agent has held fresh talks with Inter Milan with the Italian side still in discussions with Manchester United over a fee for the 26-year-old. (Sky Sport Italia)

Bayern Munich have overtaken Manchester City in the race to sign 25-year-old Portugal right-back Joao Cancelo from Juventus. (Corriere dello Sport)

But both clubs may also have to challenge Barcelona for the defender’s signature. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Barcelona look set to be rivalled by French giants PSG in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund and Portugal star Raphael Guerreiro. (Bild)

Manchester United will turn to Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez if they lose Paul Pogba to Real Madrid. (AS)

Juventus are looking to counter Real Madrid’s interest in Paul Pogba by offering Manchester United Paulo Dybala. (Marca)

Arsenal are among the clubs chasing Bologna midfielder Erick Pulgar this summer, with the Chile international possessing a €12m release clause. (Calciomercato.com)

Benfica have completed the signing of Raul de Tomas from La Liga giants Real Madrid for €20million.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has asked the club to sign 25-year-old Spanish striker Mariano Diaz from Real Madrid. (Ok Diario)

Arsenal full-back Nacho Monreal is the subject of interest from Real Sociedad amid reports his contract has been terminated at Emirates Stadium. (AS)

Marcelo has received offers to leave Real Madrid this summer despite offers from Juventus, Arsenal, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain. (Sport)

Argentine winger Lucas Ocampos has become Sevilla’s latest signing of the summer after making a €15million switch (£13m) from Marseille.

Real Madrid have not received any offers for Wales midfielder Gareth Bale despite making it clear he does not feature in manager Zinedine Zidane’s plans. (Marca)

Manchester City are likely to sign 24-year-old Netherlands defender Nathan Ake from Bournemouth this summer. (L’Equipe)