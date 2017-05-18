Euro Paper Talk: Spurs open Alves talks; Donnarumma update

Gianluigi Donnarumma may be set for a huge new deal, while Tottenham have opened talks to sign a Juventus star, according to Thursday’s European papers.

ARSENAL TARGET MOVE FOR REAL MADRID DEFENDER

Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing Real Madrid right-back Danilo this summer.

The Gunners are on the look out for a replacement for Hector Bellerin, who is expected to move to Barcelona at the end of the season, and view the Brazil star as the perfect fit, according to Don Balon.

Danilo has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot at The Bernabeu after making a €31.5 switch from Porto in 2015.

The 25-year-old has made 40 La Liga appearances for the Spanish giants and also represented Brazil 15 times, but any potential targets for Arsenal have to be taken with a pinch of salt until Arsene Wenger either commits his future to the club or leaves this summer.

Arsenal fans have been waiting for a decision from the Frenchman for the last two months, but all is expected to be revealed after the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 27.

EUROPEAN GIANTS TRACKING TOTTENHAM FLOP

Barcelona, Real Madrid and AC Milan are all being linked with a shock move for Tottenham flop Moussa Sissoko this summer.

The France international has proved to be a real disappointment since his £30million switch to Spurs from Newcastle last August.

The 27-year-old has made just 13 Premier League appearances, mostly from the bench, for Mauricio Pochettino’s high-fliers this season and has also failed to find the target.

The report in Don Balon claims that La Liga giants Barca and Real are ready to do battle for player, while Milan are looking to completely revamp their side are also in running.

There is no doubting that Sissoko is a good player and has all the attributes to be an outstanding midfielder, but Spurs will probably be lucky if they get half of what they paid for the Frenchman.

AND THE REST

Franck Ribery could be heading back to Marseille this summer (Le10Sport)

Manchester United and Chelsea target Franck Kessie is almost certain to swap Atalanta for AC Milan this summer (Calciomercato)



Tottenham have entered into discussions with Juventus for veteran full-back Dani Alves (Calciomercato)

Roma have entered the race for exciting Danish striker Kasper Dolberg, who is also a target for Everton (Corriere dello Sport)

SC Freiburg star Maximilian Philipp, a target for Tottenham and Liverpool, is on the radar of Borussia Dortmund (Kicker)



Napoli full-back Faouzi Ghoulam is close to agreeing a new deal at the San Paolo (Gazzetta dello Sport)

AC Milan chiefs are ready to offer young goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma €3.5M-a-season to persuade him to stay at the San Siro (Calciomercato)



Stefan di Vrij, Lucas Biglia and Keita Balde will all leave Lazio this summer (Corriere dello Sport)

Roma are looking to tie down Manchester United target Kevin Strootman to a new four-year deal worth €3.5M-a-season (Corriere dello Sport)



AC Milan are ready to make a move for Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata after the Champions League final in Cardiff (Tuttosport)

Super-agent Jorge Mendes is set to help Portuguese youngster Renato Sanches complete a move from Bayern Munich to Barcelona (Don Balon)