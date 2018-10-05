Euro Paper Talk: Bayern Munich plot €60m raid for Arsenal

Bayern Munich are in the race for an Arsenal and Man City target, while Neymar has reached out to a Manchester United star over a possible move to PSG, according to Friday’s European papers.

BAYERN READY BID FOR ROMA STARLET

Arsenal and Manchester City have been placed on alert by the news that Bayern Munich are reportedly chasing one of their targets.

According to an exclusive from Calciomercato, the Bundesliga giants are “prepared to make a huge offer for Roma starlet Cengiz Under next summer”.

Under only cost €13million when he joined from Istanbul Basaksehir but has gone on to impress, scoring twice already this campaign in seven appearances.

Calciomercato’s Roma correspondent Francesco Balzani claims that Bayern are prepared to offer €60million next summer for the Turkish starlet.

The Bavarians believed Under is the perfect replacement for the ageing Arjen Robben, while Roma would apparently be willing to listen to offers.

PSG STAR BROKERING DEAL FOR MAN UTD MAN

Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil forward Neymar has reportedly sounded out Paul Pogba over a potential move to the French capital.

Speculation emerged on Tuesday that Pogba has told his United teammates he will 100% quit the club in January if Jose Mourinho remains in charge at Old Trafford.

The pair have been at loggerheads for the best part of 12 months now and tensions between the two men appear to have reached a nadir when they clashed in training last week.

According to Goal, Neymar is attempting to capitalise on the insecurity surrounding Pogba’s future, and fulfil his desire to play alongside the Frenchman.

Meanwhile, Mundo Deportivo recently claimed that Barcelona have gone cold on the 25-year-old for three reasons.

Firstly, they are put off by the £200m asking price that has reportedly been slapped on him by United, while the agent fees that would have to be paid to Mino Raiola as part of that are also an obstacle.

Finally, Pogba’s astronomical £250k-a-week wages have convinced the LaLiga giants to stay clear and avoid a January move.

Barcelona legend Xavi has dismissed the idea of taking over as coach any time soon

Real Madrid want to solve their offensive problems by signing Harry Kane from Tottenham – but the England star does not want to move there (Don Balon)

Some members of the Real Madrid board are already starting to cast doubts over head coach Julen Lopetegui (Mundo Deportivo)

Pablo Zabaleta has revealed that Pep Guardiola put a stop to a move to Roma two years ago

Inter have ended their interest in Barcelona midfielder Rafinha (Calciomercato)

Mats Hummels is considering a move away from Bayern Munich

Arsenal have been linked with Atlanta United star Miguel Almiron

Adrien Rabiot has rejected another offer to extend his contract at Paris Saint-Germain (Paris United)

Barcelona are still interested in Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly and sent a scout to watch him against Liverpool on Wednesday

Arturo Vidal is unhappy with his role at Barcelona

AC Milan director Leonardo says a rumoured move for Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not possible

