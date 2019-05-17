Euro Paper Talk: Bayern star house-hunting ahead of €55m Arsenal move

Inter Milan are preparing an opening bid for a Man Utd star, while Arsenal know the man they want to replace Mesut Ozil, according to Friday’s European papers.

ARSENAL FIRMLY IN RACE FOR COLOMBIA STAR

Playmaker James Rodriguez has begun house-hunting in England ahead of a possible move to the Premier League this summer, according to a report.

Rodriguez joined the Bundesliga giants back in summer 2017 on a two-year loan deal, which they have option to turn into a £38million permanent switch in June.

The 27-year-old, who has also been linked with moves to Arsenal and Liverpool, has not always been a first choice for Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac.

That has led to speculation that Bayern will not use their option to buy on the Colombia star, meaning that he would return to parent club Real Madrid at the end of the season.

Now, Spanish transfer outlet Don Balon have provided a key update on Rodriguez’s situation by stating that he is hunting for a new house, but not in Madrid.

He is apparently considering moving to three cities – the first being London, a city that seduces him and one where Arsenal boss Unai Emery would welcome him with open arms in a €55m deal once Mesut Ozil leaves the club.

The operation and the contacts are in ‘stand by’, and the report states that the door would be closed if the Gunners do not beat Chelsea in the Europa League final and qualify for next year’s Champions League.

Turin is also a possible destination for Rodriguez due to Cristiano Ronaldo’s influence, but it is described as the ‘least likely’ due to the uncertainty surrounding the coaching situation and the fact he would have to take a pay cut.

The final option mentioned is Paris, with Neymar having reportedly requested that PSG sign him, but Real president Florentino Perez would likely try and tie it in with a deal for Neymar or Kylian Mbappe.

AND THE REST

Inter Milan are ready to submit an opening bid of €55million for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Bayer Leverkusen’s Germany forward Julian Brandt, 23, could snub Tottenham and Liverpool in order to stay in Germany. (Sky Germany)

Barcelona are planning a move for France striker Antoine Griezmann, who has announced he is leaving Atletico Madrid. (Goal.com)

Juventus are keeping tabs on Jerome Boateng, who Bayern Munich could make available for €15m. (TMW)

Real Madrid have reportedly identified in-demand Lille winger Nicolas Pepe as a possible transfer target this summer.

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot has emerged as a transfer target for Juventus. (Tuttosport)

Real Madrid are set to test Liverpool’s resolve this summer by making a bid for their Egypt forward Mohamed Salah. (Canal+)

Chelsea’s Spain defender Marcos Alonso is on Atletico Madrid’s radar. (AS)

Arsenal have made a formal offer of £10.5m for Gremio defender Walter Kannemann. (Calciomercato)

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez’s agent has held talks with Juventus and Inter Milan. The 30-year-old Chile international would be willing to take a pay cut to in order to secure a move away from Old Trafford. (Corriere dello Sport)

Manchester United are interested in signing Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, with the 30-year-old Poland international resisting the German club’s attempts to extend his contract beyond 2021. (Kicker)

Former Paris Saint-Germain boss Laurent Blanc has been tipped for the manager’s job at AS Roma. (L’Equipe)

Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona is not a done deal and Manchester City are among the clubs looking to sign the France star. (Sport)

Juventus are planning to pursue German international deep-lying midfielder Toni Kroos. (Corriere dello Sport)

Atletico Madrid are considering a €25m (£22m) move for Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi this summer. (Diario AS)

Barcelona are targeting Manchester United’s 21-year-old England forward Marcus Rashford as well as two Arsenal strikers – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette. (Mundo Deportivo)

Eintracht Frankfurt have snapped up Filip Kostic after the Serbian winger completed a successful loan spell from Hamburger SV.

Watford star Abdoulaye Doucoure is open to a move to Paris Saint-Germain this summer, but would ideally like to stay in the Premier League. (L’Equipe)