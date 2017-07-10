Euro Paper Talk: Duo in Koulibaly battle Chelsea want €100m ace

Andrea Belotti is wanted in London, while Chelsea will battle Liverpool for a £45m-rated Napoli star, according to Monday’s European papers.

CHELSEA COULD TARGET BELOTTI IF REAL DIG IN OVER MORATA

Chelsea are reportedly set to switch targets to Andrea Belotti if Real Madrid continue to play hardball over Alvaro Morata.

Spain striker Morata, who saw his hopes of a move to Manchester United fall through after they instead signed Romelu Lukaku, could yet move to the Premier League with Chelsea.

However, the champions will likely encounter the same hardball tactics which United encountered in trying to negotiate a deal with the European champions.

Chelsea are set to make a one-time take it or leave it offer of €80m for Morata – but if they don’t accept the Blues will instead turn attentions to Torino striker Belotti, who has a €100m release clause in his contract.

Reports in the Italian media claim Chelsea officials believe dealing with Torino could prove far simpler and could instead move for the Italy international.

CHELSEA TO BATTLE LIVERPOOL FOR KOULIBALY

Chelsea remain keen on a deal for Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly, despite the recent signing of Antonio Rudiger.

That’s according to Corriere dello Sera, who claim the Blues remain keen on a deal for the powerful Senegal defender, who is also being chased by Liverpool.

Liverpool’s priority remains Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk, but we reported last month how Koulibaly could fit the bill for Jurgen Klopp’s side, with the Reds having also seen a deal for the Napoli man rejected.

The Serie A outfit are still keen to resist selling the 26-year-old defender, but could be forced into a change of heart if Chelsea submit a bid of around £45million for the defender.

LOAN HOPE FOR RENATO SANCHES

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says reported Manchester United target Renato Sanches could leave on loan.

Talking during new boy Corentin Tolisso’s presentation to the press, Rummenigge said: “He (Sanches) needs to play and that’s a reason why he could leave the club on loan this summer.”

The 19-year-old signed from Benfica for £30million last summer failed to impress in his debut season in the Bundesliga and Jose Mourinho has reportedly been keeping an eye on his situation.

He made 25 appearances last season but failed to score or assist as Bayern marched to the Bundesliga title.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge revealed last summer that the uncertainty around Louis van Gaal’s future allowed Bayern to beat United to the signing of Sanches.

“We knew very well that Renato had a firm offer from Manchester United,” Bayern chief executive Rummenigge told Bild last year.

JUVENTUS TO TRY AGAIN FOR LIVERPOOL STAR CAN

Juventus are confident they can sign Emre Can from Liverpool this summer, according to reports in the Italian press.

The midfielder is currently on holiday in Las Vegas after helping Germany to Confederations Cup success this summer, and he is expected to use the time to make a decision on his future.

Can now has under 12 months remaining on his current Liverpool deal and is yet to sign the new agreement the club has put before him.

And Gazzetta dello Sport believes Juventus will try and exploit the situation by tempting the Reds with another bid for the player – rather than lose him for nothing next summer.

The paper reckons Can could tell Liverpool he has no intention of signing the new deal and forcing Liverpool into making a decision, which most likely, will mean accepting Juventus’ £20m offer for the star.

SHOCK SUITORS FOR ARSENAL ATTACKER

Arsenal forward Lucas Perez could be handed the chance to resurrect his career in Turkey with Fenerbahce.

The Spanish star endured a disappointing first season at the Emirates and will be allowed to leave this summer, having been left out of their squad for their pre-season tour of Australia and China.

Perez was expected to return to La Liga with his former club Deportivo keen to bring him back, but reports in Turkey claim the player is more likely to join Fenerbahce having held positive talks with the club over the weekend.

Fanatik, however, claim that Fener’s initial proposal to Arsenal is a loan deal, with the club currently facing pressure from Financial Fair Play regulations.

Arsenal look unlikely to receive anywhere near the £17m fee they paid for Perez last summer right now, but a positive season could see his valuation soar again, with the paper claiming a loan could be an option that Arsenal consider.

AND THE REST

Douglas Costa’s agent believes Juventus will win the race to sign the Brazilian ahead of late interest from Man Utd (Corriere dello Sport)

Juventus have reached an agreement to sign Wojciech Szczesny from Arsenal (Calciomercato)

Chelsea striker Diego Costa is expected to sign for Besiktas on a six-month loan deal before joining Atletico Madrid in January (AS)

Costa will refuse to train with Chelsea if he sees his transfer out of the club blocked (Calciomercato)

Sassuolo claim they will listen to offers for in-demand trio Domenico Berardi, Gregoire Defrel and Francesco Acerbi (Corriere dello Sport)

Barcelona transfer target Paulinho will speak to the president of his current club Guangzhou Evergrande and convince him to let him join the Spanish giants. The former Tottenham man has already agreed personal terms on a move to the Nou Camp (Sport)

West Ham winger Sofiane Feghouli has held talks over a move to Galatasaray with a cut-price €4.5m deal reported to be close (Fotomac)

Respected Colombian journalist Javier Hernandez Bonnet claims James Rodriguez will sign for Bayern Munich ahead of Man Utd, Chelsea and PSG this summer

Barcelona are already contacting alternative right-back options after their failure to convince Arsenal to sell Hector Bellerin (Marca)

Chelsea will this week officially launch a bid of around €80m for Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata (AS)

Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti says he will speak with Manchester United target Ivan Perisic about his future at the club (Gazetta dello Sport)