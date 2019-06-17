Manchester United have bid on a €40m star as they look to form a new-look midfield triumvirate this summer, while Tottenham have been told they can sign a PSG star for the right price, according to Monday’s European papers.

MAN UTD WANT POGBA SALE TO FUND TRIPLE SWOOP

Manchester United are willing to cash in on Paul Pogba for as much as possible this summer – amid reports they have identified three players they want to sign to form a new-look midfield.

Pogba’s antics this weekend in which he appeared to request a new challenge this summer have been met with anger by the club’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

However, despite the reports, Marca claims United will sell the player for the right price and that the posturing is little more than an effort to start the ball rolling and ensure the club receive as much as possible for the Frenchman.

And according to reports in Spain, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to form a new-look midfield triumvirate with the funds from the sale of Pogba.

According to Mundo Deportivo, United are targeting Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Rakitic from Barcelona to help them address their midfield issues.

Both players have been strongly mentioned as United targets but should all pieces fall into place, United want the duo brought in with Coutinho given free licence and Rakitic as one of their new holding midfielders. A double swoop on Barca would set United back €150m.

In addition, the third player Solskjaer wants to add to his midfield is Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, who impressed while on loan at Leicester.

According to the latest reports in his homeland, Belgian news outlet DH claims United have launched an opening €40m approach to Monaco for the midfielder.

If all goes to plan, and as per the reports, United could have Coutinho, Rakitic and Tielemans as their midfield trio next summer, with Pogba joining the departed Ander Herrera out the exit door, with another – most likely strugling Brazilian Fred – also tipped to move on.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!

More from Planet Sport: England v Afghanistan: All you need to know

AND THE REST

PSG have told Julian Draxler he can leave the club this summer amid strong reports linking the Germany international with a move to Tottenham as Christian Eriksen’s replacement (L’Equipe)

Real Madrid have set a deadline of 1 July to sign midfielder Paul Pogba from Manchester United after expressing their wish not to be drawn into a circus surrounding the player. They also won’t pay more United’s reported €150m asking price (Marca)

Inter Milan have lined up a bid €36m plus €14m in bonuses for Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella, who is a long-term target for Liverpool (Sky Italia)

Atletico Madrid are set to smash their club record transfer in order to land Benfica star Joao Felix for €120m, with Man City, Man Utd and Juventus also keen (Marca)

Juventus paid just €1m to release Maurizio Sarri from his Chelsea contract, despite their being a €6m exit clause in his deal (Tuttosport)

Paris-Saint Germain are reportedly open to selling Neymar this summer after club owner Nasser al Khelaifi expressed reservations about his attitude (France Football)

AC Milan will launch offers for Fiorentina’s Jordan Veretout and Stefani Sensi of Sassuolo this week (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Real Betis and Sevilla are both pondering a move for out-of-favour Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos this summer (Mundo Deportivo)

Lazio president Claudio Lotito has refused to rule out the sale of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic amid strong reports linking the Serbian with a move to Lazio (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Barcelona have been linked with a shock move for Fulham teenage midfielder Harvey Elliott, with Bundesliga pair RB Leipzig and and Borussia Dortmund also keen (various)

Matthijs De Ligt only wants to sign for Barcelona this summer and is prepared to sacrifice up to €200,000 a week to move there rather than PSG (Sport)

Bologna striker Mattia Destro has reportedly been offered to Lazio (RadioSei)

Mateo Kovacic has set his sights on a return to Inter Milan this summer after Real Madrid told him he can leave and Chelsea opted against a permanent deal (Corriere dello Sport)

Crystal Palace have made contact with Atalanta over a move for Belgium midfielder Timothy Castagne (Het Laatste Nieuws)

Manchester United have reportedly submitted a €4million (£3.5m) offer for Monaco teenager Hannibal Mejbr (RMC Sport)

Former Atletico Madrid striker Radamel Falcao has tipped Paris Saint-Germain forward Edison Cavani for a switch to the Wanda Metropolitano (Marca)

Everton forward Richarlison has urged his Brazil team-mate David Neres to join him at Goodison Park (Goal)

Arsenal appear to have missed out on one of their top summer transfer targets after Yannick Carrasco’s fee proved too big to meet

Maurizio Sarri wants a Juventus midfield of Paul Pogba, Sergej Milinković-Savić and Adrien Rabiot next season and also wants to add Mauro Icardi to his attack, as well as Marquinhos and Marcelo to his defence. Paulo Dybala, Mario Manzukic, Douglas Costa and Joao Cancelo will all leave to help fund the deals (Tuttosport)

Liverpool have made an official offer for Lille winger Nicolas Pepe with Jurgen Klopp a ‘big fan’ of the player (Le10 Sport)

Inter’s hopes of signing Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku have hit a snag over wage demands (Gazzetta dello Sport)