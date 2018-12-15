Euro Paper Talk: Bielsa settles on €4m Saiz replacement at Leeds

Marcelo Bielsa wants to reunite with one of his former Athletic Bilbao stars at Leeds, while a long-term Liverpool target wants to quit Real Madrid and move to the Premier League, according to Saturday’s European papers.

LEEDS TARGET ALAVES WINGER

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has targeted a January move for Alaves winger Ibai Gomez, according to reports in Spain.

The Whites are on the brink of losing one of the jewels in their crown, Samuel Saiz, who is close to agreeing a loan-to-become permanent return to Spain with LaLiga side Getafe.

Saiz has asked to leave Bielsa’s high-flying Championship side after failing to find his best form this season or settle in England, and it’s thought a deal to take him back to his homeland will be agreed in the coming days and rubberstamped as soon as the January window opens.

And the Whites have wasted little time in identifying a potential replacement, with Basque star Gomez the man Bielsa wants to fill Saiz’s boots at Elland Road.

AS claims Leeds, having watched the 29-year-old earlier this season, are now ready to make a firm approach.

The paper claims the Whites will have to move quickly, with Leicester City also in the running to sign the star, while he has also been linked with a return to former club Athletic Bilbao.

But with Alaves indicating their willingness to cash in, a link-up with his old Bilbao boss Bielsa now looks to be on the cards.

A fee of €4m has been mooted, with Leeds likely to use funds from the departure of Saiz.

AND THE REST

Long-term Liverpool target Keylor Navas is unhappy at his reserve role at Real Madrid and will target a move to the English Premier League next summer (AS)

Manchester United have been told that Ivan Perisic will be allowed to leave for €50m in the summer, with Bayern Munich emerging as rivals for his signature (Tuttosport)

Bayern Munich have joined Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund in the hunt for Borussia Monchegladbach star Thorgan Hazard next month (Kicker)

Arsenal are considering a €15m deal to sign Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez as a replacement for Aaron Ramsey (various)

Getafe president Angel Torres has ruled out the sale of in-demand defender Djene Dakonam, amid talk of a move to Barcelona (Marca)

Juventus will beat Barcelona, Man City and Man Utd to the signing of talented Ajax centre-back Matthijs de Ligt next summer for a fee in the region of €80m (Sport)

Spurs and Arsenal are both ‘hunting’ Hoffenheim midfielder Florian Grillitsch (Bild)

Neymar is set to snub a return to Barcelona and stay at PSG this summer (Le10 Sport)

Borussia Dortmund, Borussia Monchengladbach, Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig are all chasing Man City youngster Rabbi Matondo in a €11m deal next month (Kicker)

PSV boss Mark van Bommel is hoping to convince Arjen Robben to join the club on a free transfer this summer (Omroep Brabant)

Marcelo admits Real Madrid lost ‘the world’s best player’ in Cristiano Ronaldo last summer – but insists no individual is bigger than the club (Club del Deportista)

AC Milan have contacted Sassuolo over a January deal for midfielder Alfred Duncan (Sky Italia)

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has identified Bayern Munich defender David Alaba as a top transfer target in 2019 (Don Balon)

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz has emerged as a transfer target for Barcelona, after earlier this week been linked with Liverpool (Bild)