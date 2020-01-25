Manchester United are back in talks over a deal for Bruno Fernandes after raising their bid, while the Red Devils have also made an approach for a Fenerbahce striker, according to Saturday’s Euro Paper Talk.

UNITED UP THE ANTE FOR BRUNO FERNANDES

Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon are sat back around the negotiating table for Bruno Fernandes after reports in Portugal claimed the Red Devils had relented and agreed to pay extra for the midfielder.

The on-off saga took a turn for the worse on Thursday evening when it seemed the transfer was off the table with the two clubs seemingly unable to agree a deal and United money man Joel Glazer refusing to sanction the deal.

However, O Jogo now state United have upped their €50m up front offer (with a further €10m in bonuses) to €55m up front (plus €10m in bonuses), which has been enough to perk Sporting’s interest again.

Record [via Sport Witness] go a little further; they claim United have returned to the table ‘in recent hours’ and negotiations have been ‘reactivated’ and are ‘intensifying’.

Furthermore, they state Sporting coach Silas has made plans for Monday’s match against Maritimo with and without his star midfielder in the side amid fresh fears the midfielder will, after all, now be sold.

With six days left in the window, it’s a real case of watch this space….

Manchester United, meanwhile, are also reported to have tabled an offer for Fenerbahce forward Vedat Muriqi.

The Kosovan, also strongly linked with Tottenham as a replacement for the injured Harry Kane, is contracted to the Yellow Canaries until June 2023.

However, Fotospor have on Saturday reported that United have contacted Fener over a deal and are willing to meet their €25million asking price.

Solskjaer is desperate to add a new striker to his ranks after losing Marcus Rashford for three months to a stress fracture in his back and was, bizarrely, linked with an African striker duo on Saturday morning.

AND THE REST

Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte will allow Man Utd and Everton target Matias Vecino to leave – if he can secure the signing of Allan from Napoli as his replacement (Calciomercato)

Lille head coach Christophe Galtier admits he is uncertain if French defender Boubakary Soumare, linked with Manchester United, will still be at the club at the end of the transfer window (Goal)

Arsenal have told Dani Ceballos they want him to stay at the club amid claims the midfielder wants Real Madrid to cut short his loan spell and send him elsewhere (Sport)

Marcos Rojo is “one step away” from securing a move back to Argentine with Estudiantes (Ole)

Barcelona are weighing up a €60m move for Valencia forward Rodrigo Moreno before the January transfer window deadline (Mundo Deportivo)

Roma are on the verge of signing Barcelona winger Carles Perez on loan with obligation to buy for €13m (Sky Italia)

Lorenzo Insigne’s agent Mino Raiola has contacted Inter Milan to offer them first option of signing the classy Italian forward from Napoli (Calciomercato)

Liverpool hope to beat Real Madrid and Barcelona to the signing of Benfica’s Portugal U19 midfielder Rafael Brito, who has a release clause of £38m (Record)

Real Madrid defender Achraf Hakimi has hinted that he will return to the club at the end of the season from his spell with Borussia Dortmund (AS)

Leeds United’s young forward Kun Temenuzhkov is close to signing for Valencia based club CF La Nucía (Golsmedia)

Man Utd have been dealt a huge blow in their quest to resolve their shortage in the forwards department after goal machine Edinson Cavani rejected a huge offer to come to Old Trafford (RMC Sport)

Real Madrid’s latest signing Hugo Vallejo has agreed to join Segunda Division side Deportivo la Coruna on loan (Marca)

La Liga outfit Sevilla and Italian Serie A giants AC Milan have continued their discussions regarding a possible move of winger Suso (ABC de Sevilla)

Former Atletico Madrid forward Yannick Carrasco has been linked with a shock loan move to Crystal Palace from his CSL side Dalian Yifang (Sky Sports)

Pablo Mari is on the verge of a move to Arsenal after the Spanish defender flew into London to complete the formalities of a £7million switch from Flamengo (Globo Esporte)

Real Madrid have reached an agreement with striker Karim Benzema on a contract extension to keep him at the Bernabeu until 2022 (AS)

Inter Milan’s out-of-favour winger Matteo Politano is set to join league rivals Napoli in a €21m deal (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Real Sociedad boss Imanol Alguacil says he will decide if Tottenham target Willian Jose is selected to play against Mallorca on Sunday. The 28-year-old Brazilian forward was left out in midweek as a transfer appeared imminent (Marca)

RB Leipzig striker Jean-Kevin Augustin, currently on loan at Monaco, has instructed his agent to secure him a transfer to Leeds United after Marcelo Bielsa’s side made an enquiry (L’Equipe)

Arsenal are in advanced talks with Atletico Madrid over a possible deal for France midfielder Thomas Lemar (RMC Sport)

West Ham have opened talks with Amiens over a deal to sign 25-year-old French striker Serhou Guirassy (Le10 Sport)

Liverpool are plotting the big-money signing of Fabian Ruiz after reports in Spain claimed they had seen an approach for Isco rejected by Real Madrid (El Desmarque)

Roma are closing on the signing of Real Sociedad’s former Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj (Calciomercato)

Former Manchester City, Arsenal and France defender Bacary Sagna is in talks with Nantes. The 36-year-old is a free agent after his contract with Montreal Impact expired (L’Equipe)