Euro Paper Talk: Giants double £100m star’s salary to fend off Man Utd

Manchester United’s interest in an attacker has prompted his club to offer him a significant pay-hike, while Chelsea’s squad is about to become two more players lighter, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

HUGE PAY RISE FOR JADON SANCHO

Borussia Dortmund have made a serious effort to keep Jadon Sancho out of Manchester United’s clutches by offering their star winger a significant pay-hike.

The teenage star is expected to come back into transfer focus again when the transfer window opens again in January, though a summer 2020 approach looks more likely for a player expected to command an asking price of £100million.

As such, Dortmund admitted last week they were bracing themselves for the worst with an admission that they were scouring the market for potential replacements.

However, Bild claims Dortmund are not prepared to just simply wave their prized asset off and the German paper claims they have offered the England winger a double-your-money deal, which will see his salary jump from £40,000 a week to £80,000.

Sancho only signed his current deal last October, but Dortmund are looking to extend that again beyond its current 2022 agreement – and with it grant the forward another significant pay jump.

Sancho enjoyed a superb breakout 2018/19 campaign with Dortmund as they finished runners-up to Bayern Munich in the title race, with the youngster contributing 12 goals and 14 assists in 34 Bundesliga appearances – underlining his status as one of European football’s biggest upcoming talents.

AND THE REST

Chelsea right-back Davide Zappacosta has reportedly agreed to join Roma on loan, with Davide Santon set for Real Mallorca (Gianluca DiMarzio)

Monaco are believed to be closing on a deal to sign out-of-favour Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko and also Southampton Gabon international midfielder Mario Lemina before the end of the European transfer deadline (L’Equipe)

Barcelona have offered Luis Suarez to Juventus after it emerged they were looking to offload the Uruguayan this summer (Tuttosport)

Inter Milan plan to sign Fernando Llorente and Arturo Vidal once a deal for Alexis Sanchez is tied up (Tuttosport)

Juventus’ hopes of signing Mauro Icardi are on the brink of collapse with the Old Lady struggling to offload Paulo Dybala, Mario Mandzukic, Gonzalo Higuain, Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi to help finance the deal (Gazzetta dello Sport)



AC Milan sporting director Paolo Maldini has flown into the Spanish capital to negotiate the signing of Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona released a statement confirming attacker Ousmane Dembele will be out of action for five weeks after a hamstring tear (various)

Daniel Sturridge is poised to make a surprise move to Trabzonspor this summer after leaving Liverpool at the end last season (ESPN)

Juventus have opened talks with PSG as they enter the race to sign Brazil forward Neymar, who joined the French club for £200m in 2017 (AS)

Napoli hope to sign James Rodriguez from Real Madrid and will push for a move if Los Blancos seal a deal to bring Neymar back to Spain (Calciomercato)

Juventus are hopeful of concluding a deal to sign Barcelona’s teenage full-back Juan Miranda (Mundo Deportivo)

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen is only interested in joining three teams, Barcelona, Real Madrid or Juventus this summer (ESPN)

Lazio’s Brazilian defender Wallace who was linked with Wolves during the transfer window, is now in line for a switch to Valencia or Monaco (Corriere dello Sport)

Jurgen Klopp has admitted Liverpool did consider the possibility of bringing Philippe Coutinho back top the club this summer – but decided they could not afford him (Goal)

Roma still hope to sign three players – a striker, right-back and a centre-back — before the window closes on September 2 (Calciomercato)

Lucas Torreira’s agent has come clean on the possibility that his client could have left Arsenal for AC Milan this summer (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Inter Milan and Roma have both submitted offers to Real Madrid for Luka Jovic after Zinedine Zidane asked Florentino Perez to get rid of the striker Luka Jovic just over two months after the Serbian first sealed a move to the Bernabeu (Don Balon)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Alexis Sanchez could leave Man Utd this summer amid claims a move to Inter Milan is close (various)