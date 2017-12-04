Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd, Arsenal snubbed by prodigy; Casillas to Toon

Arsenal and Manchester United face transfer disappointment after a young Burkina Faso forward opted for Ajax, while Newcastle are plotting a January move for a Real Madrid legend, according to Monday’s European papers.

BANDE CLOSES IN ON AJAX SWITCH

Manchester United and Arsenal have been left disappointed after KV Mechelen star Hassane Bande opted for a January move to Ajax.

The 19-year-old has reportedly been watched by scouts from both clubs in recent months and were reported to be plotting a January move for the young forward.

However, reports in the Dutch media claim Bande is close to finalising a transfer to Ajax, with journalist Sjors van Veen claiming a deal for the player was close.

Bukina Faso international Bande has scored eight times this season and was also wanted by PSV.

MASCHERANO BLOW FOR LIVERPOOL

Liverpool have reportedly been handed a blow regarding their plans to re-sign Javier Mascherano.

The Barcelona defender has made a decision on his next destination and he will not be heading to the Premier League, reports Mundo Deportivo.

The news also comes as a blow to Serie A giants Juventus, who have also been tracking the 33-year-old.

Mascherano has only been a bit-part player this season and he has decided to move on to make sure he goes to the World Cup with Argentina.

The report claims Mascherano announced his decision to leave Barcelona before Samuel Umtiti sustained an injury and now Barca want the veteran to reconsider his decision and stay put.

Mascherano though is believed to be set on moving to China in a bid to get game time, while a move to MLS or the Arabian Gulf League are also said to be options.

PSG’S TRANSFER DEALINGS TO HAND MAN UTD A DOUBLE BLOW

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to spend big again over the next two transfer windws and sign two players who are also reportedly on Manchester United’s radar.

Marca claims the big-spending Parisians have contacted Barcelona with an exchange offer for defender Samuel Umtiti, who has a €60million transfer release clause in his contract. In return, PSG have offered Barca the chance to bring long-term target Angel Di Maria to the club in a deal which the French club hope will suit all parties.

Barcelona, however, appear keen to resist any offers for centre-half Umtiti, with United also reported to be plotting a move for the chunky Frenchman.

While that deal would appear to tick plenty of boxes, especially as far as Financial Fair Play limitations are concerned, links to the Real Madrid’s Casemiro would appear somewhat far fetched by comparison.

According to Diario Gol, PSG are ready to meet the £176million release clause in his contract and once again thwart Jose Mourinho, who is also keen to sign the Brazil midfielder.

The Spanish outlet claims Mourinho’s men have expressed an interest in the Real Madrid star in the past, but have been put off by the mammoth release clause in his deal. However, the Spanish outlet claims that is unlikely to put off the Ligue 1 leaders, who are ready to pay what it takes to bring the former Sao Paulo man to the Parc des Princes next summer.

AND THE REST

Newcastle United are being linked with a January move for Porto’s veteran goalkeeper Iker Casillas (Record)

Atletico Madrid have had an offer for Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez rejected by Racing Club (Ole)

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is considering a £150million swap deal that would see Toni Kroos and cash sent to Juventus in exchange for Paulo Dybala (Rai Sport)

Schalke star Leon Goretzka has finally broken his silence over his future and his January plans (Kicker)

Tottenham are reportedly preparing a bid for highly-rated Turkish attacking midfielder Yusuf Yazici

Arsenal and Spurs are considering January approaches for frustrated Real Madrid star Dani Ceballos. Milan and Real Betis are also keen (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid are keen on January deals for Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and Real Sociedad right-back Alvaro Odriozola (AS)

Luis Suarez was shut down talk that his former Barcelona teammate Neymar could sign for Real Madrid (Marca)

Arthur Henrique Ramos de Oliveira Melo – better known as Arthur – has dismissed talk he could join Barcelona in January (Marca)

Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning are unhappy with Ramires’ upcoming loan move to Inter Milan (Gazetta dello Sport)

Benjamin Stambouli has backed Adrien Rabiot to be the long-term successor to Thiago Motta at PSG (La Parisian)

Juventus will attempt to sign Arsenal and Everton transfer target Steven N’Zonzi in January (Marca)

West Ham, Everton and Stoke are all reportedly showing an interest in Augsburg defender Daniel Opare

Thomas Vermaelen could have earned himself a Barcelona lifeline after impressing their coaching staff with both his attitude in training and performances on the pitch (Sport)

However, Barcelona are lining up a January move for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly (Fijaches)

Tottenham right-back Serge Aurier says he had to leave Paris Saint-Germain in the summer as he felt he wasn’t being judged fairly on his performances on the pitch (Canal +)

Arda Turan has options to move within Spain, or go to Italy, Turkey or England when the transfer

Barcelona are considering bringing forward their planned move for Colombia defender Yerry Mina (Mundo Deportivo)

Carlo Ancelotti says he’s honoured to be linked with the Italy job, but doesn’t want to leave club football any time soon (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Torino have given boss Sinisa Mihajlovic two games to save his job after a run of just one win in 10 Serie A matches (Tuttosport)

Hannover want Rijeka’s Josip Elez and Basel’s Michael Lang in the January transfer window (Kicker)