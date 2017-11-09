Euro Paper Talk: Chelsea cleared to sign £50m Bayern star; Barcelona plot £200m swoop for Man Utd duo

Chelsea have been given the green light to sign a Bayern Munich star, while Barcelona are readying a £200m double raid on Manchester United, according to Thursday’s European papers.

BAYERN MUNICH WILL ALLOW VIDAL TO JOIN CHELSEA

Bayern Munich have contacted Chelsea to let them know Arturo Vidal can join the club next summer, according to reports.

The Chilean midfielder is a big favourite of Antonio Conte having won three Serie A titles under his tutelage while they were at Juventus.

And Germany newspaper Kicker claim a reunion is on the cards with Bayern ready to cash in on the player after expressing their dissatisfaction with his performances this season.

There’s a slim chance Vidal could be allowed to leave in January, but with doubts emerging over James Rodriguez, it looks like Vidal will stay until the summer.

Kicker, however, believes a deal could be sanctioned if Chelsea meet their £50million asking price and in a move that would suit all parties.

BARCELONA PLOTTING £200M SWOOP FOR MANCHESTER UNITED DUO

Manchester United are bracing themselves for interest in two of their star players from Barcelona, according to reports in the Spanish press.

Don Balon claims Barca sent sporting director Robert Fernandez and chief scout Urbano Ortega to spy on Marcus Rashford and Eric Bailly during United’s 1-0 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

And the duo left impressed, with the pair now reportedly now at the top of Ernesto Valverde’s transfer wishlist.

In addition, it’s claimed the performance of Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso also caught their eye and the club could also make a move for the former Fiorentina and Bolton star as coach Ernesto Valverde looks to bolster his defensive options.

Barca reportedly plan to sell Javier Mascherano and Thomas Vermaelen in the summer, while Jordi Alba also needs competition for his first-team place.

Any swoop for Bailly, however, could be offset by claims the United themselves want to raid Barcelona for Samuel Umtiti, who has a £53m release clause in his contract.

AND THE REST

Marco Asensio, Dani Ceballos, Lucas Vazquez and Marcos Llorente have joined Isco in demanding Real Madrid sell Cristiano Ronaldo this summer (Diario Gol)

Juventus are leading Liverpool, Milan and Roma in the hunt for Cagliari’s young star Nicolo Barella (Calciomercato)

Barcelona are planning to launch a fresh £104.6million for Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho (Marca)

Manchester United have beaten Real Madrid to the signing of Benfica youngster Umaro Embalo (Record)

Arsenal are ready to challenge Real Madrid in the race to sign Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa (Marca)

Lech Poznan have rejected Leeds’s proposal to sign Kamil Jozwiak after their offer of £180,000 was rejected

Arsenal have joined Inter Milan and Roma in the chase for young Mali sensation Abdoul Salam Ag Jiddou (Calciomercato)

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi thinks his Argentine compatriot and teammate Javier Mascherano may return to Liverpool (Diario Gol)

Manchester United are plotting a move for Samuel Umtiti and could meet the £53m release clause in the defender’s contract

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez has changed his mind on a move to Manchester City and has now set his heart on Real Madrid (Don Balon)

Robert Lewandowski will be free to leave Bayern Munich if the Bundesliga club are successful in their efforts to land Mauro Icardi (Don Balon)

Javier Pastore favours a move to AC Milan over Inter Milan – but PSG may have to lower their €40m price tag before a deal is struck (Calciomercato)

Atletico Madrid’s Croatian full-back Sime Vrsaljko is the subject of an enquiry from Napoli (Sky Sports Italia)

PSG star Angel Di Maria has explained just how close he was to joining Barcelona – and reckons the move could still happen (Foot Mercato)