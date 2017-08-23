Euro Paper Talk: Chelsea in Belotti bidding war; Spurs ready €30m winger bid

Chelsea are set to go head-to-head with Monaco for a Serie A star, while Spurs are readying a bid for a Lazio star, according to Wednesday’s European papers.

Belotti bidding war

Chelsea and Monaco are set to battle it out for Torino’s star striker Andrea Belotti.

The 23-year-old has attracted interest from a host of top European clubs this summer, including Manchester United and most seriously AC Milan.

According to the latest report from Italian paper La Stampa, Monaco have offered €80million for Belotti, the highest offer that the Turin club have received this summer.

Monaco also may include starlet Rony Lopes in a potential player-plus cash swap deal as Sinisa Mihajlovic is “a long time admirer of the Portuguese starlet”.

The French club have also offered a €6million-a-year deal to the Italy international, but Chelsea have not given up on their pursuit and are set to make a fourth bid.

Spurs ready €30m bid

The saga surrounding Lazio winger Keita Balde continues, with interest now reportedly arriving from the Premier League.

The Senegalese forward is a target for West Ham and Tottenham and according to Il Corriere dello Sport.

Their report claims that Spurs will launch an opening bid in the coming hours and are prepared to pay €30million to sign the product of Barcelona academy.

Keita has already snubbed a move to West Ham, AC Milan and Napoli in favour of a Juventus switch, however the Italian champions are refusing to pay above €15m.

The player is reported to prefer a move in Serie A but would consider a move away from Italy, especially if it meant Champions League football.

And the rest…

Chelsea are set to replace Antonio Conte with former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel (SportBild)

Inter are interested in signing Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala. The player would join on a loan deal (Calciomercato.com)

Tottenham Hotspur’s Moussa Sissoko is attracting interest from Juventus (Tuttosport)

Borussia Dortmund have given Barcelona until Sunday to submit an offer of €150m (£137m) for Ousmane Dembele. If the Catalan club fail to do so by the deadline, the Frenchman will remain in Germany (Bild)

Barcelona have had a change of heart over Jean Michael Seri. It looked like a deal for the Nice midfielder was practically complete, but the Barca hierarchy decided last night to scrap the deal and focus on moves for Dembele and Philippe Coutinho instead (Mundo Deportivo)

West Ham United want to sign Sporting Lisbon’s William Carvalho as soon as possible to have him in the matchday squad to face Newcastle United this weekend (Record)

PSG are insistent Angel Di Maria is not for sale, despite Barcelona’s interest (Le Parisien)

Atalanta are close to sealing the signing of Leicester City midfielder Nampalys Mendy on loan, with an option to buy (L’Equipe)

Should Coutinho not join Barcelona, they have lined up Paris Saint-Germain’s Angel Di Maria instead (Sport)

AC Milan have made an inquiry for Barcelona’s Rafinha (Di Marzio)

Linked with Sunderland in January, Bordeaux left-back Diego Contento is set to join Hamburg (L’Equipe)