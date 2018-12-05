Chelsea have emerged as the favourites to sign a £45m-rated Barcelona midfielder in January, while Arsenal are hopeful of winning the race for a Lille attacker, according to Wednesday’s European press.

CHELSEA FAVOURITES TO LAND WANTAWAY BARCA STAR

Chelsea are reportedly leading AC Milan in the race to sign £45million-rated Denis Suarez from Barcelona in January.

A report on Wednesday claims that the Serie A giants want to sign the 24-year-old midfielder on loan, with an option to keep him permanently in the summer.

However, Barca are believed to want an immediate sale and Chelsea are keen to bring Suarez to Stamford Bridge to further strengthen their central midfield options.

Suarez is keen to quit the Nou Camp, having made only two appearances this season and none at all in La Liga.

The Spain international spent two seasons as a teenager at Manchester City but failed to make a Premier League appearance for the club, despite being named Young Player of the Year in 2012.

AND THE REST

Liverpool could be lining up a record-breaking move for out of favour Real Madrid star Isco (OK Diario)

Real Madrid will bring forward the signing of Manchester City’s Brahim Diaz to January in order to beat off Paris Saint-Germain interest (Diario AS)

Bayern Munich have begun their rebuilding proccess by making a crazy offer for Ajax duo Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt (SportBild)

Arsenal hope to beat Bayern Munich and Barcelona to the signing of 23-year-old Ivory Coast winger Nicolas Pepe from Lille (Mercato 365)

Real Madrid sent scouts to Sunday night’s clash between Roma and Inter, reportedly to monitor duo Kostas Manolas and Mauro Icardi (Tuttomercatoweb)

Cesc Fabregas has found himself on the periphery of Chelsea’s first-team squad this season and could be about to join Valencia, despite Maurizio Sarri admitting he wants to keep the midfielder (El Gol Digital)

Gianluigi Buffon is confident Edinson Cavani will not leave Paris Saint-Germain in favour of a return to Napoli before the end of the season (Italia 1)

Inter could reportedly revisit their interest in Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian next month (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Thomas Tuchel admits Adrien Rabiot is having a ‘difficult’ time at PSG, reportedly alerting Roma, Juventus, Milan and several Premier League clubs (Football Italia)

Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian are preparing a bid to sign Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa in the new year (TuttoMercatoWeb, RMC Sports)

AC Milan want to sign Chelsea and France midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko on a permanent deal (Calciomercato)

Barcelona are prepare a €60m bid for highly-rated Juventus starlet Rodrigo Bentancur (Corriere dello Sport)

Real Sociedad are willing to sell goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli to Newcastle United this January to free funds to freshen their squad (El Gol Digital)

Exequiel Palacios’ agent has revealed that Inter and Roma want the River Plate midfielder but confessed Real Madrid are still leading the chase (AS)

Arsenal and Manchester City have been joined in their pursuit of Real Betis star Junior Firpo by Newcastle and Crystal Palace

Barcelona have confirmed midfielder Rafinha Alcantara will miss the remainder of the season after damaging ankle ligaments.

An investigation into perjury of Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has been dropped by a court in Croatia (Football Espana)

Roma are reportedly looking to make as many as three signings in January to bolster their defence, midfield and attack (Corriere dello Sport)

Milan have officially sworn in Ivan Gazidis as their new CEO, describing his appointment as ‘a clear sign’ of their ambitions (Football Italia)