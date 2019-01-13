Euro Paper Talk: Chelsea join race but £145m star tempted by Man Utd

There are conflicting reports surrounding Philippe Coutinho’s future, while Arsenal are set to finalise a midfielder deal next week, according to the weekend’s European papers.

COUTINHO SAGA TAKES FRESH TWIST

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are set to rival Manchester United for the signing of former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho, reports claim.

The Brazil international is only a year into his contract at the Camp Nou following his £142million move from Liverpool last January.

However, he has so far failed to justify the heavy price tag and Ernesto Valverde hasn’t started him in a La Liga match since December 2.

The ex-Liverpool playmaker was viewed as a replacement for Neymar on the left with the potential to fill Andres Iniesta’s shoes but he has struggled to make those roles his own.

Coutinho only played seven minutes in Barcelona‘s narrow 2-1 win over Getafe on Sunday and Manchester United are reportedly ‘in talks’ over a potential move which would cost in excess of £100million.

A report from Mundo Deportivo claims that the Brazil midfielder has decided to stay at Barcelona despite reports he is unhappy with his current situation, but is ‘tempted’ by the possibility of a move to Old Trafford.

However, Don Balon state that French giants PSG are looking at capitalising on the situation and could launch a bid for Coutinho or Real Madrid’s Isco amid fears they may lose some of their own stars.

El Gol Digital complete the hat-trick of Spanish outlets with a different take on the former Inter Milan man, reporting that Chelsea have been approached by Barcelona over a possible deal for Coutinho.

Barca president Josep Bartomeu could apparently offer the 26-year-old to Chelsea as part of a deal to sign Belgian superstar Eden Hazard.

AND THE REST

Marouane Fellaini could leave Old Trafford this month with AC Milan, Porto and Guangzhou Evergrande watching him (Nieuwsblad)

Chelsea have enquired about Paris St-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot. The 23-year-old France international is also a target for Barcelona (L’Equipe)

Manchester City are considering a move for Napoli and Brazil midfielder Allan, 28 (Tuttomercato)

Newcastle have been told they must stump up 12m euros (£10.7m) if they want to sign AC Milan and Uruguay midfielder Diego Laxalt, 25 (Calciomercato)

Arsenal and Barcelona will meet next week to negotiate a deal for Denis Suarez (Mundo Deportivo)

Real Madrid scouts are still keeping an eye on Krzysztof Piatek as the Spanish side prepare an official bid for the Genoa star (AS)

Real Madrid are considering a move for Marquinhos after making contact with the Paris Saint-Germain defender (El Pais)

Besiktas are trying to sign Eric Choupo-Moting from Paris Saint-Germain (Aksam)

Fernando Llorente has emerged as a candidate for Barcelona in their hunt for a new striker (Mundo Deportivo)

Ernesto Valverde has dismissed reports that Barcelona are working on re-signing Neymar

Borussia Dortmund have agreed to loan Shinji Kagawa to Bordeaux for the rest of the season (beIN Sports)

It is up to Gonzalo Higuain to choose his Milan future amid reported interest from Chelsea, according to manager Gennaro Gattuso

Fiorentina are in the final stages of negotiations to sign West Ham’s Pedro Obiang (Di Marzio)

Ryan Babel is set for a Premier League return with relegation battlers Fulham (De Telegraaf)

Jakub Blaszczykowski wants to return to his former side Wisla Krakow and will pay them to help escape financial trouble (Kicker)