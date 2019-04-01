Chelsea are leading the race to sign a Serbian hotshot this summer, while two Real Madrid stars have made a U-turn over their futures with the club, according to Monday’s European press.

CHELSEA LEADING CHASE FOR SERBIAN HITMAN

Chelsea are reportedly leading the Premier League’s interest for Manchester City and Barcelona target Luka Jovic.

According to reports from Marca in Spain, Maurizio Sarri’s men are the most ‘insistent’ on getting a deal done for the Eintracht Frankfurt ace.

Both Manchester City and United are interested in signing the 21-year-old Serbian forward, while Arsenal are also believed to have shown an interest in the past.

Jovic has scored 23 goals in all competitions this summer, the sort of form that is also prompting interest from the likes of Inter and AC Milan, Napoli and Bayern Munich.

Chelsea are in the market for a new central striker given that Gonzalo Higuain’s loan deal unlikely to be extended and Olivier Giroud is being strongly tipped to head back to France.

AND THE REST

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard’s switch to Real Madrid is dependent on Zinedine Zidane sanctioning the move for the 28-year-old Belgium international (Marca)

Brazil left-back Marcelo has changed his mind and now wants to stay at Real Madrid following the return of Zidane (Marca)

Real Madrid star Raphael Varane is Juventus’ top defensive target this summer (Calciomercato)

Adrien Rabiot will snub Barcelona and Juventus and join Real Madrid in the summer (Le Parisien)

Real Madrid had reached a €30m agreement to sign Fluminense’s Pedro Guilherme before the forward suffered a serious knee injury (Marca)

Barcelona are increasingly confident of signing Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt this summer as Bayern Munich have cooled their interest (Diario Sport)

Juventus duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Douglas Costa will undergo new medical tests on Monday and are rated doubtful for the upcoming Champions League ties against Ajax (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos insists any previous issue between him and returning Coach Zinedine Zidane is now water under the bridge (Marca)

Ajax sporting director Marc Overmars has confirmed recent speculation that Barcelona are interesting in sending players on loan to the Dutch side (Football Orange)