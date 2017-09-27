Euro Paper Talk: Chelsea, Liverpool get big Manolas lift; Everton target Udinese man

Everton are chasing a Czech star, while Liverpool and Chelsea have been given a significant lift in their efforts to sign Kostas Manolas, according to Wednesday’s European papers.

LIVERPOOL AND CHELSEA BOOSTED BY MANOLAS NEWS

Roma’s star defender Kostas Manolas is on the brink of agreeing a new deal with his club, according to reports.

However, any hopes the Giallorossi had of securing his long-term future to the club ought to think again, with the Corriere dello Serra claiming his new deal will, significantly, contain a release clause of just €30million.

The Greece star has regularly been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea long-term suitors.

However, the Italian media suggests it is both Liverpool and Chelsea who could come in for Manolas in January, with the reported €30m exit fee doing little to fighten off his suitors.

Manolas’ new deal will earn the player a reported €3m a season and will tie him to the capital club until 2022.

REAL TO MAKE MOVE TO BEAT MAN UTD TO DYBALA

Real Madrid are reported to have contacted Juventus in a bid to secure the signing of Paulo Dybala next summer.

The Argentine has made a sensational start to the new season, scoring nine times in six games for the defending Serie A champions, to send his value soaring.

Reports earlier in the week suggested United had already made contact with Dybala’s agents in a bid to sound him out over a future move to Old Trafford, but it seems Real Madrid could beat them to the punch after making direct contact with his club.

And Mundo Deportivo reports that Real president Florentino Perez is ready to pay up to €175m next summer to bring the player to the Bernabeu and will even offer Juventus the choice of taking a player in exchange as part of any deal for the Argentina international.

Barcelona had always been seen as favourites to land Dybala, but the latest claims in Spain suggest a move to the capital looks far more likely in 2018.

AND THE REST

Radja Nainggolan remains on Jose Mourinho’s wish list with the Manchester United boss pondering a fresh move for the £45m-rated Roma midfielder in January (Corriere dello Sport)

AC Milan and Juventus may have competition in their desire to sign Udinese midfielder Jakub Jankto, with Everton sending scouts to make regular checks on the player (Fijaches)

Paris Saint-Germain could offer Alexis Sanchez a £9m advance on his signing-on fee to blow Manchester City out of the water (El Mercurio)

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has told David De Gea to reject a new Manchester United contract if he ever wants to join the club (Diario Gol)

Arsenal have offered Mesut Ozil to Inter Milan in January, with the Gunners looking to sign Joao Mario as part of the deal (Calciomercato)

AC Milan are planning to sign a new midfielder in January, with Udinese duo Jakub Jankto and Seko Fofana, plus Sassuolo’s Alfred Duncan on their shortlist (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid are once again being linked with a £150m swoop on Tottenham for Harry Kane (Marca)

Sarpsborg midfielder Krepin Diatta has admitted it would be a “dream come true” to join Manchester United (TV2)

Sampdoria star Dennis Praet has explained why he rejected summer moves to Everton and Newcastle (Humo)

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is weighing up a fresh £19million move for Inter Milan winger Antonio Candreva in January (Tuttosport)

Everton are eyeing-up a potential January move for Atletico Madrid striker Kevin Gameiro (various)

Juventus and Liverpool are closely monitoring the situation of Napoli star Faouzi Ghoulam who will see his contract expire in 2018. The Algerian left-back has been in talks over a new deal, but the two parties cannot agree over a transfer release clause in the deal (Calciomercato)