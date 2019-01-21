Real Madrid are growing increasingly confident of a mammoth swoop for three Premier League stars, while Man Utd could be forced into action after a rival bid for a major summer target, according to Monday’s European papers.

REAL MADRID TO MOUNT MASSIVE TRIPLE RAID ON PREMIER LEAGUE

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is likely to keep his powder dry this month – amid reports he has already lined up an astonishing €300m double raid on the Premier League.

According to rarely-reliable Diario Gol, Perez already has deals in place to bring Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino and Chelsea winger Eden Hazard to the Bernabeu this summer in a double deal that will set the European champions back a massive €300m (£265m).

The Spanish outlet claims Real are moving with an increased confidence that Hazard will move to the club in a €150m transfer this summer and will not sign an extended deal with Chelsea; his current contract at Stamford Bridge expiring in summer 2020.

It’s also believes Perez has earmarked Brazil star Firmino ahead of a potential deal for Neymar and it’s claimed that swoop can also be done for €150m.

Liverpool would fight tooth and nail to keep Firmino but it’s claimed would be confident of a deal if the player asked the club to be allowed to move to the Spanish capital.

Furthermore, it’s also claimed Real want to sign Manchester City playmaker Bernardo Silva and have waved an offer of €100m to the Premier League champions in a bid to entice them to sell the Portuguese star.

It’s claimed Real will sanction the sales of the likes of Luka Modric, Marcelo, Isco, Marco Asensio, Gareth Bale and possibly Toni Kroos to help fund the huge outlays.

AND THE REST

AC Milan are ready to submit a €20m offer for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s top summer target, Steven Bergwijn – possibly forcing Man Utd to respond with an offer of their own (Tuttosport)

Isco has already agreed a move to Juventus – but Juventus are currently unwilling to meet Real Madrid’s €100m asking price – leading to reports that Man City could yet step in (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid want to replace Isco with Man City midfielder Bernardo Silva (Marca)

Mauro Icardi’s agent-wife Wanda Nera has assured Inter that “my phone is on and he’ll renew 100%” (Tiki Taka)

Barcelona are interested in a move for former Villarreal striker Cedric Bakambu, who moved to China last year in a €40m deal (Mundo Deportivo)

Juventus are reportedly keen on signing Marcelo as Cristiano Ronaldo is ‘obsessed’ with bringing his former Real Madrid teammate to Turin (AS)

AC Milan have offered Alen Halilovic and Andrea Bertolacci to Genoa in a bid to keep down the overall cost of signing Krzysztof Piatek (Calciomercato)

Chelsea can expect to complete the signing of Gonzalo Higuain from Juventus as a result of Piatek’s arrival at Milan (various)

Atletico Madrid will then complete the loan signing of Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata in the coming days (Cadena Cope)

Wolves are in the hunt to sign Monaco midfielder Pele this month (Record)

Arsenal are looking to bolster their forward ranks with a move for Atletico Madrid winger Gelson Martins (O Jogo)

Napoli appear to be very close to reaching a €20m agreement with SPAL for promising Manuel Lazzari (Calciomercato)

Liverpool have had a £61m bid for Portugal Under-21 attacking midfielder Joao Felix, 19, turned down by Benfica (Correio da Manha)

Manchester United are also keeping a dossier on Felix as they consider a summer move (Record)

Chelsea are poised to beat Man City to the signing of Barcelona youngster Ilaix Moriba, who has been compared to Paul Pogba (Sport)

Real Madrid have reportedly made an offer of €160m for Serbia and Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, a player who’s also on Barcelona’s transfer wish-list (Diario Gol)

Roma and Inter both have their eyes on Atalanta forward Duvan Zapata (Tuttosport)

Liverpool are not thought to be preparing a £20million summer bid for highly-rated Schalke midfielder Weston McKennie

PSG have held fresh talks with Ajax over the potential signing of Frenkie de Jong and are favourites to sign the midfielder (De Telegraaf)