Chelsea are ready to spring a major surprise with a £51m deal for a Real Madrid winger, while Man Utd have made moves for a Spanish winger seen as a cheaper alternative to Jadon Sancho, according to Wednesday’s European papers.

LAMPARD SETTLES ON GARETH BALE AS EDEN HAZARD’S CHELSEA REPLACEMENT

Chelsea’s reported interest in Jadon Sancho is all smoke and mirrors, with Gareth Bale their actual target and close to a sensational return to the Premier League at Stamford Bridge, according to a report.

The Blues have recently seen their transfer embargo lifted by CAS – and speculation has been rife about the type of names Chelsea will move for.

And Lampard admits, despite still occupying that all-important final Champions League place, that Chelsea must try to bring in a creative winger at the top of the pitch.

“I think it will be a bit fluid and discussions will be ongoing from now about where we can strengthen,” Lampard said last month.

“Of course, with Eden leaving we lost a lot of goals and creation in that particular position.

“Today we’ve missed some chances and we can look at strengthening and pushing and getting more competition in those areas.”

The Blues have been reported to have held talks with Borussia Dortmund over a potential €100m swoop for Sancho, but the England’s winger’s enormous package means they’re not serious suitors with a summer move to Manchester United looking the most likely option for the teenager.

However, as per a report in Spanish outlet Don Balon, Chelsea are ready to bring in another winger with a move for former Tottenham man Bale said to be progressing nicely.

As per the report, the Blues have already held talks with Real Madrid and are more than prepared to match their €60million (£51m) asking price for the WelshmanBale was an outstanding performer at Spurs and during his first few seasons at the Bernabeu, but despite his heroics in the 2018 Champions League final against Liverpool, has rarely had the chance to recapture his best form over recent times.

And while some will see his signing as something as a gamble – especially given the big wages the Welshman will likely command – Lampard will hope the reported arrival of Bale can secure them to a top-four finish in the Premier League and see the explosive winger pick up where he left off in the Premier League way back in 2013.

AND THE REST

Man Utd have asked Wolves about the possibility of signing Adama Traore in the summer after identifying the Spanish winger as a cheaper alternative to Jadon Sancho (Don Balon)

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is urging chairman Daniel Levy to gamble on a €35m transfer splash for Barcelona right-back Nelson Semedo amid reports he could be allowed to leave the Nou Camp (Don Balon)

Manchester City are ready to launch a club-record bid to sign defender Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan this month – and could be willing to pay up to €80m for the Slovakian (Calciomercato)

Manchester United and Chelsea have both lodged firm bids with PSG to sign striker Edinson Cavani, who is now in the final six months of his contract in France (RMC Sport)

Arsenal have abandoned plans to sign Thomas Lemar this month – leaving Tottenham as favourites to bring in the Atletico Madrid winger (Goal)

Fluminense have agreed to meet Liverpool’s asking price for midfielder Allan after the Reds accepted a counter-offer from another Brazilian side in Atletico Mineiro (Globo Esporte)

Inter Milan have reached an agreement with talented 17-year-old striker Sebastiano Esposito’s representatives over a new deal to keep him at the San Siro until 2025. The teenager had been linked with moves to Liverpool and Manchester United (Gazzetta dello Sport)

A string of Premier League clubs have been put on alert after AC Milan decided to sell former Liverpool winger Suso this month (Tuttosport)

Juventus have launched a bid for Barcelona left-back Juan Miranda, who has caught their attention with his form while on loan with Bundesliga outfit Schalke (Sport)

Everton remain firmly in the hunt to sign Adrien Rabiot from Juventus on loan for the remainder of the season after further talks with the Old Lady (Corriere dello Sport)

Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri is plotting a raid on his former club Napoli for star Belgian forward Dries Mertens (Radio Sportiva)

Roma are considering moves for Hellas Verona right-back Davide Faraoni and Dinamo Zagreb duo Josko Gvardiol, a centre-half and left-back Mario Nikolic (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Lautaro Martinez insists he has no plans to leave Inter Milan in January amid talk he is the subject of interest from both Manchester United and Barcelona (Sky Italia)

Inter Milan have identified Napoli’s former Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente as an alternative to Olivier Giroud, who now looks more likely to join Aston Villa (Tuttosport)

Espanyol are on the brink of securing the signing of Benfica striker Raul de Tomas in a €20m deal (Cadena Cope)

Aston Villa have been offered the chance to sign former Liverpool goalkeper Pepe Reina after making an enquiry to AC Milan over the availability of Poland striker Krysztof Piatek (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Lyon have identified Villarreal striker Karl Toko Ekambi as a key transfer target (Fijaches)

Real Betis officials have travelled to Mexico to complete a deal for Argentina international Guido Rodriguez from club side America (Marca)

Chelsea defender Andreas Christiansen has emerged as an option to AC Milan as their efforts to persuade Jean-Clair Todibo to quit Barcelona for the San Siro continue to hit the buffers (Corriere dello Sport)

Genoa are facing competition from Spanish La Liga clubs Celta Vigo and Villarreal for the signing of Torino’s veteran winger Iago Falque (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Jurgen Klopp favourite Mario Gotze will leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season as a free agent – putting a string of Premier League suitors on alert (Bild)

Manchester City are interested in signing Wolves’ Spanish winger Adama Traore – despite the bulky winger coming with a £70m asking price (Calciomercato)