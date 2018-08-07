Chelsea have reached an agreement to bring in a new midfielder on a loan-to-buy deal, while Arsenal have made a late move to sign an unsettled PSG star, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

CHELSEA AGREE KOVACIC DEAL

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Real Madrid rebel Mateo Kovacic, according to reports in Spain.

The Croatia star has refused to train or play for the European champions in a bid to force a move away from the Bernabeu – and now Marca claim the player is London-bound.

It’s claimed Kovacic is set to move to Stamford Bridge on an initial loan deal, with the Blues holding the option to turn the transfer into a permanent €60million deal next summer – far lower than the initial €80m Real were said to have demanded when Manchester City made an enquiry earlier this summer.

Kovacic expressed his desire to leave Real earlier this summer after a meeting with new boss Julen Lopetegui – and it seems he has now got his wish.

The World Cup finalist has only started 37 La Liga games across three seasons; 10 of which were in the 2017/18 campaign and now he needs to become a regular starter to fulfil his potential.

The former Inter Milan had also been linked with Manchester United, but their interest is believed to have waned as Jose Mourinho focuses his search on signing a new central defender.

AND THE REST

Paris Saint-Germain have offered Adrien Rabiot another new deal after both Arsenal and AC Milan made plays to sign the €40m-rated France midfielder (SportItalia)

Luka Modric has agreed personal terms on a move to Inter Milan and could formally ask Real Madrid to let him leave the Bernabeu (Calciomercato)

Leeds United are watching SC Amiens striker Moussa Konate (L’Equipe)

West Ham are close to landing Antonio Sanabria from Real Betis for a fee of €22.5m, with the forward due to arrive for a medical in the coming days (Estadio Deportivo)

Arsenal will make a last-minute move to sign Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele (Mundo Deportivo)

Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic is more determined than ever to stay at Juventus after the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo and return of Leonardo Bonucci (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Inter Milan have contacted Monaco to discuss a swap deal involving Antonio Candreva and Keita Balde (Calciomercato)

Sevilla sporting director Joaquin Caparros declared that Steven N’Zonzi is staying with the club and will training with his teammates as normal (AS)

Lyon chief Jean-Michel Aulas claims his side can beat Manchester United and Everton to the signature of Barcelona defender Yerry Mina

Levante midfielder Jefferson Lerma is undergoing a medical at Bournemouth on Wednesday ahead of a club record €30m move

Atletico Madrid and AC Milan have finally found an agreement over the transfer of Nikola Kalinic (Gazzetta dello Sport)

PSG are ready to challenge Arsenal in the race for AC Milan’s Swiss left-back Ricardo Rodriguez (Telefoot)

Chelsea and Man Utd target Mateo Kovacic has stopped training with Real Madrid until his future is resolved (Marca)

Villarreal midfielder Alfred N’Diaye has arrived in Malaga ahead of move to the club (AS)

Former Arsenal star Santi Cazorla has signed a one-year contract with Villarreal with the option to extend by a further season

Celta Vigo have reached an agreement of €6.5m for Nordsjaelland midfielder Mathias Jensen (La Voz de Galicia)

The agent of Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has offered his client to Manchester United and Chelsea (Il Corriere dello Sport)