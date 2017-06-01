Euro Paper Talk: Milan want Chelsea, Utd target; Coutinho snub

Barcelona have ended their interest in Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho, AC Milan are ready to land a Torino hitman and Man United could be hit by a twist in their bid to sign an Inter Milan ace, according to Thursday’s European press.

BARCELONA END COUTINHO INTEREST

New Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde does not have any interest in signing Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho, according to reports in Spain.

The 24-year-old’s fine form this season had attracted the eye of La Liga giants Barca, with reports last month suggesting the player had already agreed terms over a move to the Nou Camp.

But Spanish outlet Don Balon claim Valverde does not see how Coutinho could fit into his plans.

And it’s claimed Valverde instead wants to sign a more defensively-minded midfielder to play behind Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez.

UNITED’S PERISIC HOPES HIT POTENTIAL STUMBLING BLOCK

There could be a twist in Manchester United’s attempts to sign Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan this summer.

United have been strongly linked with a move for the Croatian, who Inter rate at around £55million, but the arrival of a new manager at the nerazzurri could throw a spanner in the works.

Roma boss Luciano Spalletti is set for further talks over the Inter job this week but he is believed to have requested that the club do not sell Perisic.

The Italian is already said to be planning Inter’s transfer strategy for the summer and wants Perisic to stay, but the club need to sell one of their top players before June 30 to stick to the FFP rules.

Calciomercato.com, however, has stated that United and Inter have not yet reached an agreement for the player, with the two clubs disagreeing on a fee for the 28-year-old.

United were only willing to pay around £32million for Perisic anyway, so the chances of a deal now look more remote than ever.

CHELSEA POISED TO MAKE OFFER FOR JUVE STAR

Chelsea are reportedly preparing an opening offer for Juventus left-back Alex Sandro.

The upcoming Champions League final could be Sandro’s final game for the Italian champions, with several big clubs said to be interested in the Brazilian.

The 26-year-old, who has been outstanding in Juve’s domestic and European campaigns this season, is reported to be keen on a fresh challenge despite the club preparing a new contract for him.

Sandro arrived from Porto for €25million in the summer of 2015 but Juve could fetch twice that for a player whose contract runs out in 2020, should they opt to sell.

According to La Repubblica (via Libero), Blues boss Antonio Conte is a big fan of the player and Chelsea are ready to test Juve’s resolve with a competitive opening offer.

AND THE REST

Chelsea have expressed an interest in Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso and could offer Kurt Zouma in exchange (L’Equipe)

PSG star Angel Di Maria is open to a move to Barcelona this summer (Tuttosport)

Juventus and Inter are also interested in signing Di Maria (La Repubblica)

Inter Milan are rumoured to have reached a verbal agreement with AS Roma defender Antonio Rudiger, who has also been a target for Chelsea and Man United

Italian agent Mino Raiola has revealed that there have been several offers for young AC Milan goalkeeper Gigio Donnarumma (Il Corriere dello Sport)

AC Milan are ready to offer €80 million for Torino striker Andrea Belotti (La Stampa)



The Court of Arbitration for Sport has rejected Atletico Madrid’s appeal against their transfer ban

​Radja Nainggolan does not want to leave AS Roma but he is also still waiting on a contract extension (Corriere dello Sport)



Juventus, Inter and Napoli target Corentin Tolisso is “ready” to leave Lyon

​Franck Kessié is set to complete a €28 million move to AC Milan on Thursday (various)



Defender Aleix Vidal claims he is definitely staying at Barcelona this summer (Barca Blaugranes)

Stefano Pioli is expected to terminate his Inter contract today, freeing him to take the Fiorentina job (Football Italia)