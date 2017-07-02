Euro Paper Talk: Chelsea target U-turn; new Bonucci suitor

Manchester United target Gianluigi Donnarumma looks set to extend his stay at AC Milan, while Juventus are still hoping they can stop Alex Sandro joining Chelsea, according to Sunday’s European papers.

UNITED TARGET SET FOR MILAN STAY

Gianluigi Donnarumma is reportedly set to stay at AC Milan after changing his mind on a move.

The 18-year-old, who is regarded as the finest young goalkeeper is Europe, has been strongly linked with both Manchester United and Real Madrid this summer but now looks like he is going nowhere.

Fan protests and Milan’s recent frenzied transfer activity are behind Donnarumma’s decision not to leave, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

United were said to be targeting Donnarumma, who had fake money thrown at him by Italy fans at the Euro U-21 Championships, as a potential replacement for David de Gea but rumours that United’s number one could be Real bound appear to be lessening.

JUVE HOPING FOR ALEX SANDRO U-TURN

Juventus will reportedly try to tempt Chelsea target Alex Sandro to stay with a two-year contract extension and a salary in the region of €4.5/5 million-a-year.

The Brazilian has already agreed personal terms with Antonio Conte’s men and although Juve are unable to match Chelsea’s wage offer they are still hoping that the move to Stamford Bridge falls through.

Sandro currently earns €2.5million-a-year but Chelsea have offered €7million to lure the player to the Premier League, according to the report in Il Corriere dello Sport.

Juve have one last ace up their sleeve, however, with the Italian champions trying to bring in Sandro’s former Porto team-mate and very close friend Danilo from Real Madrid.

AND THE REST

Arsenal are reported to have completed the signing of Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon (Telefoot)

Barcelona are interested in signing Juventus stalwart Leonardo Bonucci (Tuttosport)

Stoke City midfielder Giannelli Imbula is a transfer target for Torino (Gazzetta)



Real Madrid will meet with Real Betis early next week in an attempt to seal a deal for midfielder Dani Ceballos (AS)

Lazio are interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Mario Pasalic, who spent last season on loan AC Milan (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Atalanta defender Andrea Conti will have an AC Milan medical next week ahead of a move (Caliomercato)



Departing AC Milan defender Lionel Vangioni is looking forward to leave the rossoneri and make return to Argentina (Calciomercato)

AC Milan have completed the signing of Hakan Calhanoglu for €20 million plus add-ons (various)



Roma have set their sights on PSG attacker Lucas Moura as they look to replace Liverpool new boy Mo Salah (Corsport)

Genoa want to take Juventus starlet Rolando Mandragora on loan (Corriere dello Sport)

Juventus will make an opening €40million bid for Federico Bernardeschi next week (Gazzetta)



Valencia have announced the signing of Serbia international Nemanja Maksimovic on a five-year deal (various)

Fiorentina are rivalling Torino in the race to sign Giovanni Simeone (Gazzetta)