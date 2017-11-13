Euro Paper Talk: Chelsea to beat Man Utd to £100m ace; Moreno’s move

Chelsea are plotting a club record bid for one of the world’s top strikers, while an improved Liverpool star could find himself on the move to Italy, according to Monday’s European papers.

CHELSEA PLOT SENSATIONAL ICARDI BID

Chelsea are reportedly planning a club record £100million move for Inter Milan talisman Mauro Icardi.

The Blues are scouring the market for a top-class forward to cover and compete with Alvaro Morata and the name of Icardi is high on Antonio Conte’s wanted list.

The Argentine has scored 89 times in 158 matches for the Nerazzurri and is rated as one of the world’s top strikers.

Icardi has been linked with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in recent months – the latter seeing him as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski – while United’s interest in the player is nothing new.

Real also see him as a potential replacement for Karim Benzema, although Harry Kane is likely to top their wishlist.

Chelsea, however, know a deal for Icardi would not come cheap and Gazetta dello Sport claims they plan to shatter their transfer record by making a £100million move when the transfer window reopens.

Icardi would be unlikely to move mid-season, but could try and force the switch next summer, the report claims.

SERIE A SIDE TARGET MORENO

Alberto Moreno is on the target list of Serie A side Napoli, according to a report in Italy.

The Spanish left-back has had a renaissance at Anfield this season, making nine Premier League starts and he has come on to the radar of the Italians, according to Il Mattino.

Napoli are looking for a replacement for the injured Faouzi Ghoulam – a player who was linked with Liverpool – before he ruptured his ACL earlier this month.

Croatian full-back Sime Vrsaljko and Valencia’s Alex Grimaldo are also on Napoli’s watch list and more viable targets, according to the report.

Last week Moreno claimed he never thought of leaving in the summer, but his weekend quotes criticising his treatment by Jurgen Klopp can hardly have gone down well with the German.

“In the summer I saw that the season was going to be f****d up and that’s how it was. I cannot find a reason for what happened,” said the 25-year-old, whose contract expires in 2019.

One theory on Moreno’s recent increased involvement could be that Klopp is eager to increase the value of the Spaniard by giving him game time before selling him. And given the player’s most recent comments he may well have got wind of that.

A fee of £15million has been mooted.

MAN UTD WANT SHAKHTAR MAN AS REPLACEMENT FOR FELLAINI

Manchester United are plotting a January move for Shakhtar Donestsk midfielder Fred, according to reports.

The 24-year-old Brazilian has been in brilliant form for the Ukrainians, who look like a solid bet to secure runners-up place behind Manchester City in Champions League Group F.

According to reports in the player’s native Brazil, United boss Jose Mourinho wants to sign Fred as a £35million replacement for Marouane Fellaini, who reports claim United have agreed to sell to Besiktas for £8million in January.

Belgium midfielder Fellaini has become a favourite of Mourinho’s this season, but is yet to agree a new deal with his contract due to expire next summer.

And it’s claimed Besiktas will be the player’s next destination with a move to Istanbul looking set to be rubberstamped when the transfer window reopens.

However, United’s hopes of landing Fred as a replacement may not be plain sailing, with Sevilla and Valencia also touted as possible destinations for the dynamic star.

Fred, who has six caps for Brazil, has made 17 appearances for Shakhtar so far this season, scoring one goal and making one assist.

AND THE REST

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has identified FC Porto winger Yacine Brahimi as an option to replace Alexis Sanchez (A Bola)

Tottenham have joined the race to sign Real Sociedad winger Mikel Oyarzabal. The 20-year-old is also wanted by Juventus (Calciomercato)

Emre Can has emerged as a January target for Borussia Dortmund and reports in Germany claim he’s more likely to sign for them than move to Italy with Juventus (Bild)

Lionel Messi has reportedly called on Barcelona to beat La Liga rivals Real Madrid to the signature of Tottenham playmaker Dele Alli (Don Balon)

Paris Saint-Germain must raise €75m (£66m) by June 30 or face a hefty fine from UEFA over Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations, heightening talk Hatem Ben Arfa, Javier Pastore, Lucas Moura and Angel Di Maria will all be ushered out the door (L’Equipe)

Juventus are chasing a €25m summer swoop on AC Milan for Alessio Romagnoli (Tuttosport)

Juventus, Napoli and Roma have all expressed an interest in Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian (Gazetta dello Sport)

Italy may sack head coach Gian Piero Ventura even if they qualify for next summer’s World Cup in Russia. Carlo Ancelotti has been lined up as a replacement (Gazetta dello Sport)

PSG are interested in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl and have identified the Manchester City target as their No 1 priority ahead of Fabinho (L’Equipe)

Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham are on alert after Real Madrid put Gareth Bale up for sale at £85million (AS)

Andrea Pirlo has confirmed he will take coaching classes and may become a manager in the future (Tuttosport)

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has received a medical green light and is free to return to football after suffering from pericarditis (Marca)

Juventus never considered cashing in on AC Milan and Arsenal target Juan Cuadrado last summer (Calciomercato)

West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic has rejected speculation that he could be sold in January (Kurier)

Patrice Evra has had contact from ‘several clubs’ after being sacked by Marseille for kicking a fan, according to his agent. Napoli have emerged as serious suitors (Gazetta dello Sport)

Napoli are interested in Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez and may launch a bid to sign him in January (Corriere dello Sport)

PSG winger Julian Draxler has insisted that he is committed to the Ligue 1 club despite being linked with a move to Bayern Munich at the end of the season (Kicker)

AC Milan are keeping tabs on Anderlecht’s highly-rated 22-year-old midfielder Leander Dendoncker (Tuttosport)

Barcelona are hoping to complete the January signing of 18-year-old Ajax defender Matthijs De Ligt (Mundo Deportivo)

Atletico Madrid will launch a bid for Napoli forward Dries Mertens next summer if Antoine Griezmann leaves the club (AS)

Galatasaray manager Igor Tudor has admitted that he would be keen to bring Barcelona playmaker Arda Turan back to the club if he leaves the La Liga side (beIN Sports)