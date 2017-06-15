Euro Paper Talk: Spurs eye €50m-rated winger; Belotti update

AC Milan are still in the race for a Torino star, while Spurs are chasing a Bayern Munich winger, according to Thursday’s European papers.

NAPOLI TO ACCEPT CHELSEA’S KOULIBALY BID

Napoli are ready to reluctantly accept an improved Chelsea bid for defender Kalidou Koulibaly, with the Blues reportedly ready to bid €60m in the coming days.

The Blues were linked with the powerful Senegalese star last summer, but saw a €55million rejected by the Serie A side.

But Antonio Conte is finally set to land his man with Napoli ready to accept the improved offer of £52.7m (€60m) for the defender.

The Corriere dello Sport claims Napoli are keen to keep hold of the player, but will reluctantly accept the money if the player follows through with his wish to move to the Premier League.

The paper also states that Conte has grown frustrated by the early business being done by title rivals Manchester City and Manchester United – and has instructed Chelsea bosses to act quicker to secure his targets.

And it’s hoped the capture of Koulibaly will go some way to easing Conte’s frustration, with the swoop set to break the club’s record outlay of £50million for Fernando Torres back in 2011.

MILAN WARY OF HUGE RELEASE CLAUSE IN MAN UTD TARGET’S NEW DEAL

AC Milan are to consider including a €105million release clause in Gianluigi Donnarumma’s new deal, according to reports.

Tuttosport claims the player’s agent Mino Raiola will meet with Milan officials on Thursday in a bid to thrash out his client’s future – and wants to include the release clause in the player’s new deal.

The player has been linked with Manchester United, Real Madrid and PSG and Raiola hopes the club will accept the demand, which he believes is in the best interests of his client going forward and AC Milan.

Milan, however, are thought to be cautious. They want to tie down the youngster to a new deal, but are obviously wary at the current market inflation rates and could oppose the idea amid fears the buy-out clause won’t put off suitors in transfer windows to come.

Milan have been linked with a string of other keepers in the meantime should any deal for Donnarumma fail to be agreed.

AND THE REST

PSG are huge admirers of Manchester United target Ivan Perisic and have demanded the Croatian winger as part of Inter Milan’s plans to sign Lucas Moura (Corriere dello Sport)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has targeted a move for Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos (Don Balon)

Malaga could look to replace Everton target Sandro Ramirez with Swansea forward Borja Baston (AS)

Bayern Munich have slapped a €50m price tag on Douglas Costa amid interest from Juventus and Tottenham (Corriere dello Sport)

Roma are emerging as leading candidates to sign Jean-Michael Seri from Nice (L’Equipe)

Juventus are hoping to complete a deal for Pescara’s Mamadou Coulibaly (Calciomercato)

Manchester City forward Nolito has revealed Sevilla and Celta Vigo are interested in signing the Spaniard (Barramedia)

Paris-Saint-Germain boss Unai Emery has admitted his side’s interest in signing Kylian Mbappe

Marco Verratti will have to actively force his exit from Paris St-Germain if he wants to join Barcelona this summer (Marca)

Fernando Torres, 33, has rejected a big-money offer from Mexican side Queretaro to stay at Atletico Madrid for another season (AS)

Juventus have offered €35million to Sevilla to sign Steven N’Zonzi (Gazzetta dello Sport) but will move for Emre Can if they fail to reach an agreement (Tuttosport)

Manchester United target Andrea Belotti is still a transfer target of AC Milan (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Everton target M’Baye Niang is being linked with a move to Torino (Tuttosport)

Joe Hart could move back to Torino this summer in a permanent deal although the granata’s main target is PSG keeper Salvatore Sirigu (Tuttosport)

AC Milan striker Carlos Bacca, who is being linked with Arsenal and West Ham, is expected to agree a move to Marseille (Leggo)