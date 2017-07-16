Euro Paper Talk: Chelsea turn attention to Atletico Madrid star

Also, Chelsea have seen an £88million bid for a Serie A striker rejected, while Liverpool have stepped up their interest in a Lazio defender, all in today’s Euro Paper Talk.

CHELSEA WANT ATLETICO STAR

Chelsea have registered an interest in Atletico Madrid forward Yanick Carrasco, according to Spanish newspaper Don Balon.

The Belgian has reportedly fallen out with Atleti coach Diego Simeone and is open to a move this summer.

However, any deal is likely to be complicated by Atletico’s transfer ban, which prevents them from registering new players until January, meaning they would be unable to replace the winger for the first half of the season.

It is suggested that a January swap-deal involving Diego Costa may be one solution, but Chelsea are apparently keen to get their man this summer if at all possible.

LIVERPOOL CONSIDERING VAN DIJK ALTERNATIVE

Liverpool have reportedly stepped their interest in Lazio defender Stefan De Vrij.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has previously shown an interest in the Holland star, although his first-choice option remains Southampton’s Virgil Van Dijk.

The 24-year-old is valued at £30m by the Serie A outfit, almost half of what it would cost to land Van Dijk, but Klopp favours the latter’s Premier League experience.

De Vrij’s career in Italy has been plagued by injury so Lazio may opt to cash in on the player if they receive the right offer, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

CHELSEA SEE HUGE STRIKER BID REJECTED

Juventus have reportedly rejected an £88million bid from Chelsea for striker Gonzalo Higuain.

Blues boss Antonio Conte is desperate to bring in a new striker this summer, having missed out on Romelu Lukaku, while Diego Costa is almost certain to part ways with the club.

According to a report in Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, a senior Chelsea official – understood to be commercial director Chris Townsend – is said to have made the approach in person during a meeting with Juve chief executive Beppe Marotta in Milan recently.

Townsend is said to offered Juve €100m, after the Serie A giants initially said the player was not for sale, but Marotta declined again.

The Blues are also chasing Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Swansea forward Fernando Llorente as Conte looks to replace Costa.

AND THE REST

Chelsea transfer target Danilo is keen to join the Premier League champions from Real Madrid (Diario Gol)

Barcelona need to raise £53m (€60m) to sign PSG midfielder Marco Verratti and Guangzhou Evergrande’s Paulinho. They will attempt to do so by selling Arda Turan and Rafinha (Marca)



Ivan Perisic could join Manchester United if he doesn’t head out to China on Inter Milan’s pre-season tour (Calciomercato)

Leicester have slapped a €40million valuation on Roma and Arsenal target Riyad Mahrez (La Gazzetta dello Sport)



New Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde is on the hunt for new central defenders and has targeted Ajax star Davinson Sanchez and Malag’s Jorge Mere (Don Balon)

Jorge Mendes has offered his star client Renato Sanches to AC Milan (Calciomercato)



Juventus are closing in on the signing of Wojciech Szczesny and Federico Bernardeschi (Tuttosport)

Manchester United target Radja Nainggolan is likely to sign a contract extension with AS Roma (Gazzetta)



Lazio are in advanced talks with Chelsea for Mario Pasalic (Gazzetta)

AC Milan are open to selling Tottenham target Suso for €25million (Corriere dello Sport)



George Dobson has joined Dutch club Sparta Rotterdam for an undisclosed fee from West Ham