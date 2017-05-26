Euro Paper Talk: Chelsea, Utd target’s Barca hint; De Gea price

A Chelsea and Man United target has hinted at a move to Barcelona, while United have reportedly named the price they will allow David de Gea to leave for this summer, according to Friday’s European press.

MOURINHO NAMES HIS PRICE FOR UNITED STOPPER

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has reportedly named his price for goalkeeper David de Gea.

The Portuguese tactician is said to want €75m (£65m) from Real Madrid for the Spaniard, or striker Alvaro Morata plus €25m (£21.7m).

A move for Morata looks highly unlikely, however, given that the frontman now looks certain to join AC Milan this summer.

Marca claims that Mourinho has come to terms with the fact that De Gea would prefer a move back to his homeland this summer, with United linked with several highly-rated goalkeepers as a result – the latest being Benfica stopper Ederson Moraes.

UNITED, CHELSEA TARGET SET FOR MILAN SWITCH

Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie, who has been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United, has reportedly agreed a move to AC Milan.

The 20-year-old had been strongly tipped to make a move to the Premier League this summer, but La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Milan representatives have already visited the player’s home to complete the deal.

Kessie may also not be the only Atalanta star to join Milan this summer, with full-back Andrea Conti also wanted by the Serie giants, according to Calciomercato.

AND THE REST

Ajax defensive starlet Davinson Sanchez, who is being tracked by Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid, has hinted at a move to Barcelona (Cadena Ser)

Several top clubs are on alert after Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang has formally handed in a transfer request (Bild)

Monaco playmaker Bernardo Silva is currently in Manchester ahead of a move to one of the Premier League giants



Juventus have entered the race with Man United and Man City for Monaco defender Fabinho (Calciomercato)

AC Milan have targeted a move for Stoke City forward Marko Arnautovic this summer (Gazzetta dello Sport)

PSG star Angel Di Maria could be moving to Inter Milan in the summer (Corriere dello Sport)



Napoli are ready to do battle with Paris Saint-Germain for Manchester City full-back Gael Clichy, who is available on a free (Il Mattino)

Napoli have also targeted Bayern Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno as a replacement for current number one Pepe Reina (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Nice are unclear whether or not Mario Balotelli will sign an extension on his initial one-year deal, with Marseille a possible destination for the Italian (Le10Sport)



Eliaquim Mangala will not be part of Manchester City’s plans next season and can leave for around €20m (L’Equipe)

Arsenal striker Lucas Pérez will hold talks over his Arsenal future this summer says his agent (Marca)



Reports from Italy suggest that former Leeds United patron Massimo Cellino is considering a takeover move for Serie A side Genoa (La Repubblica, via Calciomercato)

