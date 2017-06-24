Euro Paper Talk: Chelsea’s £96m Juve raid; Messi to Madrid?

Barcelona striker Lionel Messi is a “dream signing” for Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, while Chelsea are eyeing a raid of Juventus according to Saturday’s European papers.

Chelsea’s €110m bid

Chelsea have offered €110m (£96m) for Juventus duo Leonardo Bonucci and Alex Sandro, according to the Corriere dello Sport.

The Blues have been linked with a move for Sandro in the past few days but have reportedly now thrown Bonucci into the deal.

Meanwhile, Gazzetta dello Sport claims that if Sandro turns down a move to Stamford Bridge, Juventus will give him an improved contract until June 2022.

In addition, Tuttosport state that should the Brazilian decide to leave for London, Juventus already have his replacement: they would recall Leonardo Spinazzola early from his two-year loan with Atalanta

Dybala’s City snub

According to Corriere dello Sport, Juventus representatives are furious with Dani Alves over his decision to leave the club early.

The Brazilian defender reportedly has an agreement in place with Manchester City, and that there are only a few details to sort out before he is reunited with Pep Guardiola.

However, the paper claims that he tried to convince Paulo Dybala to join him at Manchester City as well, something which has made the Juve hierarchy angry.

Dybala has apparently snubbed the move though, the report states, as he wishes to remain at Juventus for one more season at least.

And the rest…

Marco Verratti has not ruled out staying at Paris Saint-Germain, but he’s told the board to put their money where their mouth is and ‘buy’ the Champions League or he will leave (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Signing Lionel Messi is a dream for Real Madrid president Florentino Perez. He tried to persuade the Argentine to join them last summer after Messi was prosecuted for tax fraud, as did Manchester City (Mundo Deportivo)

Neymar has talked up a potential move to the Nou Camp for Barcelona transfer target Marco Verratti. He said: “Of course I would like him to come to Barcelona. I would love it, he’s a great player, he’s a footballer of incredible technical quality.” (Sport)

After a season at West Ham, former Real Madrid and Liverpool right-back Alvaro Arbeloa has announced his retirement. Speaking of his time at the London Stadium, the 34-year-old said: “Things this season did not pan out as I had dreamed, I am being honest with myself when I say goodbye.” (Marca)

Jesus Navas’ return to Sevilla has hit a stumbling block in contract negotiations. The Andalusian side have offered a three-year deal, but the former Manchester City winger’s representatives want a year more (Estadio Deportivo)

Real Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente, who spent last season on loan at Alaves, is set for another temporary move away from the Bernabeu, with Real Betis interested. Alaves would also like him for another year (AS)

Arsenal are willing to pay between €50m (£43.7m) and €60m (£52m) for Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette (L’Equipe)

Lyon have lined up Arsenal’s Olivier Giroud and Real Madrid’s Mariano Diaz as possible replacements for Lacazette (L’Equipe)

Tottenham are expected to pay the €30m (£26.2m) asking price Sporting Lisbon have put on midfielder Adrien Silva (Record)

Borussia Dortmund defender Matthias Ginter is a Tottenham transfer target, but Hoffenheim have also made a bid for the 23-year-old (Bild)

Spurs have made a £15million bid for Borussia Dortmund defender Matthias Ginter (Bild)

Cologne striker Anthony Modeste’s proposed move to China may fall through as his agent has asked for too much money (Bild)