Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd and Liverpool boost; Belotti bid

Chelsea have reportedly had a big-money bid for a Serie A striker turned down, while Lionel Messi’s Barcelona future is once again in question, according to Thursday’s European papers.

CHELSEA SEE BID FOR SERIE A HITMAN TURNED DOWN

Torino have reportedly rejected Chelsea’s opening bid of 60million euros for striker Andrea Belotti.

The Italy frontman, who is level with Roma’s Edin Dzeko as Serie A’s top scorer with 24 goals this season, is in high demand this summer and also been linked with a move to Manchester United.

The 22-year-old has a 100m euros release clause in his contract but that can only be triggered by foreign clubs, and Chelsea are the first club to come in with a bid, according to Calciomercato (via Tuttosport).

Antonio Conte is actively looking for a new frontman for next season, with rumours suggesting that Diego Costa could move back to Spain, while Everton hitman Romelu Lukaku is also a target.

MESSI’S BARCA FUTURE THROWN INTO DOUBT

Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

There have been more rumours over Lionel Messi’s future at Barcelona as contract talks between the player and the Spanish giants continue on a go-slow.

Messi has just 14 months left on his current contract and it is reported that he is not on good terms with both boss Luis Enrique and the club’s board.

Enrique, however, will be gone at the end of the season and it is thought that the decision on who comes in as Barcelona’s next boss could have a large bearing on whether the Argentina superstar stays at the club, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

AND THE REST

Juventus striker Paulo Dybala has put pen to paper on a new deal with the Serie A leaders (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Fenerbahce are lining up a replacement for the in-demand Simon Kjaer, who has been linked with Liverpool and Man United, this summer (Turkish Football)

Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Inter Milan and Juventus are going to go to battle over Fiorentina’s Federico Bernardeschi (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Sevilla manager Jorge Sampaoli looks set to be the next Argentina manager (Marca)

The dad of Monaco starlet Thomas Lemar has said his son will be staying with the Ligue 1 club, scuppering talk of a move to Tottenham or Everton (Quest France)

Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Former Brighton and Watford manager Oscar Garcia is being considered for the the soon-to-be vacant job at Barcelona (Sport)

Celta Vigo winger Theo Bongonda believes he is ‘ready to make the step up’, and has mentioned Chelsea and Man United as possible destinations

Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Napoli are looking for potential replacements for their unhappy stars Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne, with AC Milan loanee Gerard Deulofeu (Il Mattino)