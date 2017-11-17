Euro Paper Talk: City make contact with major Man Utd target; Newcastle want Barca stopper

Manchester City have entered the race to sign a major Manchester United target, while Newcastle are hoping to swoop for a Barcelona goalkeeper, according to Friday’s European papers.

CITY ENTER RACE FOR MAJOR MAN UTD TARGET

Manchester City are reportedly keen on signing Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann and have already made contact with the Frenchman.

The 27-year-old has been strongly linked with City’s neighbours United over the last 18 months but it would appear that Pep Guardiola’s men are looking to steal a march over their bitter rivals.

Spanish publication Sport claims that City have made their interest in the French attacker very clear, while United remain keen and Barcelona are also in the running for the prolific star.

Griezmann is said to be looking to leave the club after the return of Diego Costa, having previously decided to stay out of loyalty when Atletico when on their transfer ban.

The France international has a release clause of £87.5million and at this stage it looks as if there could be a three-way battle for his signature.

AND THE REST

Inter Milan and Juventus are battling it out for the signature of Liverpool target Jose Gimenez (Calciomercato)

Newcastle could sign Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen for £9million (Marca)

Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar has dismissed reports linking him with a move to Barcelona (Mediaset Premium)

Juventus are hopeful they can convince Lyon midfielder Lucas Tousart to join them at the end of the season (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Real Madrid target Neymar has a €500m (£445.5m) release clause in his Paris Saint-Germain contract (AS)

Tottenham are prepared to increase their offer for Besiktas full-back Dusko Tosic to €10million (Fotomac)

Former Inter and Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini is not surprised to be linked with the vacant Italy job (Match TV)

Barcelona are keeping tabs on Mesut Ozil’s contract situation (Mundo Deportivo)

Borussia Dortmund have had to discipline star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the second time inside 12 months (Bild)

Bayern Munich have identified an alternative to Robert Lewandowski, with Hoffenheim forward Sandro Wagner a top target (Bild)

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Kevin Trapp has opened the door to a potential move away from the club (Sport1)