Arsenal are ready to announce an impressive free-transfer capture, while Alexis Sanchez must make a big sacrifice after talks advanced over a potential loan exit, according to Monday’s European papers.

ARSENAL TO POUNCE FOR FREE AGENT KHEDIRA

Juventus are set to terminate Sami Khedira’s contract as they look to push the Germany midfielder out of the club – and reports in Italy claim Arsenal are set to take advantage.

The experienced midfielder has two years remaining on his contract at the Allianz Stadium and has been told by Juve that he can move on this summer.

Khedira reportedly had offers to leave from Wolves, Fenerbahce and Besiktas this summer – but snubbed all approaches with a move to Arsenal top of his wish-list.

That has left Juve frustrated, according to Calciomercato, and they are now ready to pay the midfielder off to get him off their books.

And with the 32-year-old moving onto the free market, both Calciomercato and Il Bianconero reckons that will alert Arsenal to sign the player as a free agent.

Khedira was strongly linked with the Gunners this summer, but Unai Emery shelved his interest to a) pursue other targets and b) in the belief he could bring in the player as a free agent after the window shut.

Arsenal would likely offer the player a two-year deal, but on significantly reduced wages from what he was earning in Italy.

And the player would become Emery’s seventh capture of an impressive summer, joining Gabriel Martinelli, William Saliba, Dani Ceballos, Nicolas Pepe, Kieran Tierney and David Luiz as new recruits. You can read Jose Mourinho’s thoughts on Arsenal’s summer business here.

AND THE REST

Roma have held talks with Manchester United about the prospect of taking Alexis Sanchez on loan – but a deal will only be reached if the Chilean accepts a massive pay cut (Corriere dello Sport)

Serie A giants Inter Milan are confident of a deal to sign highly-rated Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic before the Italian transfer window shuts. Inter are happy to spend €90m to sign the Serbian once Mauro Icardi secures his €70m exit at the San Siro (Tuttosport)

Fiorentina are still keen on signing former Bayern Munich attacking winger Franck Ribery and could make their move this week (Calciomercato)

Manchester United had a €25m bid for Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Dani Olmo rejected on Transfer Deadline Day – but will make a fresh move to sign him in January (Sportske Novosti)

PSG will look to sign Paulo Dybala with funds generated from Neymar’s return to LaLiga, with reports in Italy claiming he was in Paris for talks this weekend (RAI Sport)

Valencia are considering a move for Marseille midfielder Florian Thauvin ahead of the new La Liga season, with a €35m fee being mooted (Canal+)

Tottenham withdrew their interest in Philippe Coutinho on transfer deadline day after discovering Barcelona wanted a €35m loan fee (AS)

Ajax midfielder Donny Van de Beek has confirmed talks over a potential move to Real Madrid are ongoing – dealing a blow to Paul Pogba’s hopes of joining Los Blancos (Marca)

Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams – linked recently with Man Utd and with Liverpool in the past – has signed a NINE-year contract at the San Mames, with his exit clause increased to €135m (various)

Super-agent Jorge Mendes is working on a deal to take Man Utd target Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon to AC Milan this summer (RAI Sport)

Serie A outfit SPAL are interested in signing veteran midfielder Simone Padoin who is now a free agent after his release at Cagliari (Calciomercato)

Napoli have withdrawn their interest in Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez (Gazzetta dello Sport)

AS Monaco are set to launch a bid to bring Sevilla striker Wissam Ben Yedder back to Ligue 1 (Estadio Deportivo)

PSG Ultras have told Neymar what they think of him in no uncertain terms as the Brazilian closes on a return to LaLiga

AC Milan are reportedly considering a move for Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas if Gianluigi Donnarumma leaves the club (Calciomercato)