Euro Paper Talk: Club president scared of losing €65m star to Man Utd
Manchester United are looking to bring in an impressive young centre-back, while Neymar is set to make a demand over his future, according to Thursday’s European papers.
MAN UTD PUT FEAR INTO BENFICA PRESIDENT
Benfica president Luis Felipe Vieira is reportedly scared he will lose star defender Ruben Dias to Manchester United this summer.
Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solksjaer is looking to revamp his squad this summer after a disastrous 2018-19 campaign, and has already brought in £18m winger Daniel James from Swansea.
United missed out on Champions League football after finishing sixth last seaosn, and defence is believed to be a major area that Solskjaer is looking to upgrade.
It seems that Ed Woodward and co. are set to lose out on Harry Maguire who in Manchester City bound, but they appear to already have a back-up option sorted.
According to the the latest from Portuguese outlet Record, as translated by Sport Witness, United are still in the running to sign Benfica centre-back Ruben Dias.
The 21-year-old defender is also reportedly of interest to Serie A giants Juventus and is contracted to Benfica until June 2023, having signed a contract at the start of this season.
Benfica’s president is fearful that United will up the intensity of their pursuit and could apparently try to bump Dias’ €65m (£59m) release clause up to try and keep one of his prized assets, with another in Joao Felix seemingly set for Atletico Madrid.
RABIOT FACES DECISION AS MAN UTD UP OFFER
The details of Manchester United’s contract offer to PSG rebel Adrien Rabiot have reportedly been revealed by a French source.
Rabiot has not played for the French champions since December after telling them he would not be interested in extending his contract, which expires next month.
The 24-year-old has been linked with a number of Europe’s top clubs including Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur – but recent speculation has suggested that United and Serie A giants Juventus are the two teams in pole position.
Recently, Rabiot himself admitted that a move to either Old Trafford or Juve appeals to him as they are ‘great clubs’, and now Soccer Link are claiming that both have tabled sizeable offers.
United are reportedly offering a salary of €8m-a-year plus a signing-on bonus of €10m, while the Bianconeri have matched that signing on bonus but are offering €500,000 less annual wages.
The 24-year-old was apparently looking for a €10m-a-year salary but could easily be tempted by a €2m reduction, but the report hints a stay at PSG is not completely out of the question.
Rabiot’s major issues were apparently with the former sporting director of the Parisians – Antero Henrique – who has since been replaced by Leonardo.
The report does go on to state that if a resolution is not found with PSG, then Rabiot prefers a move to Juve over the Red Devils, though it is also worth noting that the Serie A champions are pursuing other high-profile targets.
AND THE REST
Asier Riesgo has agreed terms with Manchester City and will soon confirm his move from Eibar. (Marca)
Neymar has no interest in returning to Paris Saint-Germain and hopes to force a move back to Barcelona. (Sport)
Arsenal manager Unai Emery is keen to bring Lucas Vazquez from Real Madrid to the Emirates Stadium. (Don Balon)
Inter are in talks with Sampdoria over the potential loan of 20-year-old Alessandro Bastoni. (Calciomercato)
Lyon are set to sign 20-year-old midfielder Jean Lucas from Brazilian club Flamengo. (Globoesporte)
Real Madrid are hoping to land Kylian Mbappe in 2020 as Florentino Perez returns to the plan of signing one Galactico every summer. (AS)
Manchester United have a budget to spend on players this summer of just £100million. (ESPN)
Keylor Navas is set to leave Real Madrid for Benfica. (A Bola)
Liverpool are willing to offer a whopping €150m (£133m) to bring Ousmane Dembele to Anfield. (Don Balon)
New Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri is eager to keep Moise Kean at the club. (Calciomercato)
Manchester United have agreed a £55m fee with Crystal Palace for England Under-21 defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka. (Record)
Atletico Madrid are expected to announce Joao Felix’s move to the club on Thursday. (Marca)
Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has been looking at houses in Barcelona, fuelling rumours the 27-year-old Brazil international is set to return to the Nou Camp. (Sport)
Discussion over the future of highly rated Spain youngster Dani Ceballos will be on the table when Milan and Real Madrid next meet. (Calciomercato)
Real Madrid have made a £115m offer for PSG’s Neymar and would add either Wales forward Gareth Bale or Colombia playmaker James Rodriguez to any deal. (Mundo Deportivo)
Valencia are in talks with Barcelona over a move for Rafinha. (Goal)
Bayern Munich are set to rival Manchester City in the race to sign 22-year-old Spain midfielder Rodri from Atletico Madrid. (AS)
Real Betis are expected to pay the release clause of Espanyol striker Borja Iglesias. (Mundo Deportivo)
Arsenal could make an offer for Saint-Etienne’s French defender William Saliba by the end of the week. (Yahoo Sport France)
Longtime Atletico Madrid defender Juanfran is a target of MLS expansion side Nashville SC. (ESPN)
Following the club’s sale to Rocco Commisso, Fiorentina are eyeing a move for SPAL’s Manuel Lazzarri. (Di Marzio)