Euro Paper Talk: Club president scared of losing €65m star to Man Utd

Manchester United are looking to bring in an impressive young centre-back, while Neymar is set to make a demand over his future, according to Thursday’s European papers.

MAN UTD PUT FEAR INTO BENFICA PRESIDENT

Benfica president Luis Felipe Vieira is reportedly scared he will lose star defender Ruben Dias to Manchester United this summer.

Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solksjaer is looking to revamp his squad this summer after a disastrous 2018-19 campaign, and has already brought in £18m winger Daniel James from Swansea.

United missed out on Champions League football after finishing sixth last seaosn, and defence is believed to be a major area that Solskjaer is looking to upgrade.

It seems that Ed Woodward and co. are set to lose out on Harry Maguire who in Manchester City bound, but they appear to already have a back-up option sorted.

According to the the latest from Portuguese outlet Record, as translated by Sport Witness, United are still in the running to sign Benfica centre-back Ruben Dias.

The 21-year-old defender is also reportedly of interest to Serie A giants Juventus and is contracted to Benfica until June 2023, having signed a contract at the start of this season.

Benfica’s president is fearful that United will up the intensity of their pursuit and could apparently try to bump Dias’ €65m (£59m) release clause up to try and keep one of his prized assets, with another in Joao Felix seemingly set for Atletico Madrid.

RABIOT FACES DECISION AS MAN UTD UP OFFER

The details of Manchester United’s contract offer to PSG rebel Adrien Rabiot have reportedly been revealed by a French source.

Rabiot has not played for the French champions since December after telling them he would not be interested in extending his contract, which expires next month.